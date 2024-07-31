Fox's new thriller 'Subservience' releases on digital and on demand September 16

XYZ Films Megan Fox in 'Subservience'

Megan Fox is going android.

On Wednesday, July 31, XYZ Films shared the trailer for Fox's new movie Subservience, in which she plays an artificially intelligent robot programmed to help take care of a family — until she grows a little bit too close to the man who purchased her.

The new trailer shows a man named Nick (Michele Morrone) and his young daughter discovering the new technology at a convention. Morrone's daughter asks him to purchase the android while her mother faces an undefined illness. Soon enough, Fox's character, known as Alice, is in the family's home and helping prepare meals for the family — but she is also shown seducing Morron's character, seemingly trying to break up his marriage and implicitly threatening his wife's life.

Other characters teased in the new trailer appear to form a growing resistance against the use of artificially intelligent androids in every day life, leading Fox's character to grow violent as she strives to maintain control over her new family and seemingly tries to kill Morron's character's wife.



XYZ Films 'Subservience' poster

An official synopsis for the movie describes Fox's character as "a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home."

"Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick," the synopsis reads. "Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it."



XYZ Films Megan Fox in 'Subservience'

Fox costars in the film with Morrone and Madeline Zima. The new film was directed by S.K. Dale (Till Death) and written by Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire.

Outside of her work on the big screen, the Jennifer's Body actress most recently appeared alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in his music video with Jelly Roll for their single "Lonely Road." She does not yet appear to have any further upcoming movie roles in the works.



Subservience releases on digital and on demand Sept. 13.



