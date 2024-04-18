Megan Fox Responds to Trolls Saying Her Makeup-Free Selfie Looks Like AI

Megan Fox is out here minding her own business, and hopped on Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie ahead of some haircare. And the comments simply do not pass the vibe check. Mostly thanks to trolls feeling the need to comment on Megan's appearance and claim this photo looks nothing like her.

Some examples: "you're not Megan Fox," "who is this," and "This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again."

Truly, rude! Understandably, Megan is not here for allegations that she's posting AI-generated photos of herself. As she put it in the comments "go ask @machinegunkelly if this is ai."

ICYMI, Megan recently opened up on Call her Daddy about speculation that she's had plastic surgery, saying "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma and I'm not going to win. I'm gonna do this, I'm not gonna win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free."

She went on to say she'd had her breasts augmented, as well as rhinoplasty, clarifying "I've literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries — which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm gonna say, 23."

Love that she's so candid! On that note watch her full Call Her Daddy interview below:

