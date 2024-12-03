Megan Fox reveals her children's reactions to her pregnancy

Megan Fox has revealed her children "have promised to help out" with her new baby.

The 38-year-old actress - who has sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - recently announced she is pregnancy with her and fiance Machine Gun Kelly's first child together.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she said: "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in."

MGK also has 15-year-old daughter Casie from his time with ex Emma Cannon.

Last month, Megan confirmed via social media that she and Kelly are having a baby together.

Alongside a photo of her naked body covered in black paint to reveal her blossoming baby bump and a snap of her positive pregnancy test, Megan wrote on Instagram: "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back [baby and heart emojis] (sic)"

The 'Jennifer's Body' star previously opened up about her experience of suffering a miscarriage, admitting that she didn't know how to cope with the tragedy.

During an appearance on 'Good Morning America', she explained: "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life.

"I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’"

Megan and Kelly, 34 - whose real name is Colson Baker - met for the first time on the set of the 2021 crime thriller 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

And in January 2022, Megan took to social media to announce their engagement, and to reflect on the journey they've been through together.

In the caption, she wrote on Instagram: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."