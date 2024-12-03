Megan Fox reveals her kids' reactions to her pregnancy

The actress is expecting a baby next year; her first with partner Machine Gun Kelly. She has three boys, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 51. MGK also has a daughter Casie, 15, who he shares with ex-partner, Emma Cannon. "The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family," the 38-year-old told People, adding that all of them "have promised to help out and pitch in". Megan announced she was expecting in November.