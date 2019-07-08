Megan Rapinoe Is the Internet's New Girlfriend

From ELLE

On Sunday, the US women's national soccer team won the World Cup in a spicy 2–0 final against the Netherlands. The team's success during the global tournament has doubtless earned it plenty of new soccer fans, but one person in particular stood out during this month's contest. Megan Rapinoe, whose forthright opinions on equal pay and Donald Trump have made headlines, had a really good day-not only sharing the win with her colleagues, but also scoring the Golden Boot (most goals), making her only the second American woman to do so, and Golden Ball (best player).

The 34-year-old's outspokenness on equality in the game, but also political issues more generally-she calls herself a "walking protest" against the Trump administration, is openly gay, and does not put her hand on her heart when the national anthem plays at matches. She also famously told a reporter that, should the team win, she's "not going to the fucking White House," which inspired some grumpy tweets from the president in return.

Rapinoe holding her arms aloft after a victory has also become one of the enduring images of the tournament:

Both her talent and her personality have made her into one of the year's most compelling sports stars. (It doesn't hurt that she has kicky lavender hair.) Since the U.S. team won the finals match, Twitter has been alight with fans celebrating the win-but also Rapinoe herself. People can't get enough! Here are the best, most thirsty tweets about Megan Rapinoe, the internet's new girlfriend (despite the fact that she's already got one):

