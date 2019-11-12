Megan Rapinoe: ‘Lending Your Platform to Others Is Cool’

Megan Rapinoe has had one hell of a year: She dominated at the World Cup (scoring the most goals and casually earning the award for best player), became the first openly gay woman to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, and fought tirelessly to keep the issue of women’s equality in the news. Her epic victory lap made one thing crystal clear: The age of women demurring in their success is over.

Rapinoe’s in-your-face triumph is already having an outsize impact when it comes to fighting inequality and being unapologetically yourself. “Out and proud, Megan is a role model for LGBTQ youth and an ambassador for the community,” U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Ali Krieger said as she and Ashlyn Harris introduced the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year honoree. “She’s certainly inspired the two of us to be more public with our relationship and to live boldly as our authentic selves.”

Added Harris, “It’s incredibly rare to see a player who’s got that kind of technical skill along with the leadership that our team needed. But Megan has something even more—leadership our country needed. Her mission may have been amplified this year with the World Cup, but Megan has always fought against inequality and discrimination. That includes gender equity, pay equity and racial justice.”

To present Rapinoe with her award, Glamour turned to the people she’s had the greatest impact on: young women in sports. Harlem’s Mott Hall girls’ soccer team from America SCORES, which supports youth with a combination of soccer, poetry, and service learning, were there on the WOTY stage. And a young fan, Mia, read a poem written just for Rapinoe. “We are all human beings,” she said. “And we all deserve to be treated like one.”

Megan Rapinoe accepted her Glamour 2019 Woman of the Year Award with—what else—her characteristic swagger. Read the whole speech, below.

“I first want to thank Glamour for this incredible award, but more than that, for choosing to celebrate a particular kind of strong woman this year, redefining what a ‘glamorous’ woman really means, reflective in all the incredible honorees this year. So thank you so much to Glamour.

“And just, like, shout-out to women this year. Every woman! We’ re just killing it the the whole year. So shout-out to just women in general.

“I feel like I have to take this opportunity to thank the person for whom I don’t feel like I would be here without. Someone whose courage and bravery was so bright and so bold. A person filled with conviction, unafraid of the consequences because he knew, it really wasn&apost about playing it safe: It was about doing what is necessary and backing down to exactly nobody.

“Caring is cool. Lending your platform to others is cool.

“So while I’m enjoying all of this unprecedented—and, frankly, a little bit uncomfortable—attention and personal success, in large part due to my activism off the field, Colin Kaepernick is still effectively banned from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of known and systematic police brutality against people of color, known and systematic racial injustice, and known and systematic white supremacy. I see no clearer example of that system being alive and well than me standing before you right now. It would be a slap in the face to Colin, and to so many other faces, not to acknowledge, and for me personally, to work relentlessly to dismantle that system that benefits some over the detriment of others, and frankly is quite literally tearing us apart in this country.

