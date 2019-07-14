Megan Rapinoe: U.S Women's Soccer Has 'Managed To Make People Proud Again'

Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, said her squad’s dramatic and widely watched World Cup victory last week “managed to make people proud again.”

The 34-year-old forward, who skyrocketed to national fame in recent weeks for her incredible performance in the world soccer championship as well as her outspoken opposition to President Donald Trump, said Americans are tired of all the negativity.

“I think the opportunity is in everyone’s exhaustion of the fighting and the negative,” Rapinoe said during an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” when asked about all the hype surrounding her team’s big win.

“Our team has managed to make people proud again, to capture people’s interest, to make them want to do something,” she added. “I think we’ve just managed to give people hope.”

EXCLUSIVE: World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe says the team has managed to make people proud again #MTP #IfItsSunday@mPinoe: "I think people are asking the question how can we rally around this team ... whether it is equal pay, or racial equality or LGBTQ rights." pic.twitter.com/BsAnwj8ikA — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 14, 2019

Rapinoe, who is openly gay, has repeatedly accused the Trump administration of pushing policies that further threaten the rights of marginalized communities, such as LGBTQ people and immigrants. She made headlines last month when she told a reporter that she’s “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the World Cup.

“We’re not gonna be invited,” she added. “I doubt it.”

Trump quickly fired back at Rapinoe on Twitter, claiming she should first “WIN” the World Cup before talking about a White House invitation. Her team subsequently beat the Netherlands 2-0 last Sunday to win the championship.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” the president said.

Rapinoe on Sunday called on her team’s fans to continue to take action on issues they’ve supported, including racial equality, LGBTQ rights and equal pay.

EXCLUSIVE: World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe says she will continue her fight for equal pay #MTP #IfItsSunday @mPinoe: "I am going to fight for equal pay, every day. For myself, for my team and for every single person ... man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color" pic.twitter.com/YSTvYEMdrB — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 14, 2019

Asked if she’s considering a future run for political office, Rapinoe said she’s not sure she’s qualified to do so.

“There’s no qualifications for office these days,” host Chuck Todd told her.

“That’s true. Up to 44, I guess there was,” Rapinoe responded, an apparent jab at Trump’s total lack of political experience prior to becoming the 45th president of the United States.

She continued: “You know what? I’m going to fight for equal pay every day, for myself, for my team and for every single person out there ― man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color, whatever it may be ― equal pay, as the great Serena Williams said, until I’m in my grave.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.