Megan Rapinoe Has the Nike Plug

GQ Superhero of the Year Megan Rapinoe has a fairly recognizable uniform, what with wearing the U.S. women's national team kit for three separate World Cups—two of which resulted in the gold medal for the Americans. But off the pitch, she's got another uniform: AirPods always in, sunglasses always on.

She estimates that she has 20 pairs of sunglasses in all, and is especially into anything Celine—a "classic style" for when she needs to "be serious but have a little attitude too." Rapinoe has a few more must-haves, though. The hot-as-fire Nikes she got early. The CBD stuff she uses to chill out after a tough day of traveling. And her absolute favorite product, the one thing she cannot go anywhere without, is a perfume that's, well, not really a perfume.

Check out her essentials, and watch the full video below.

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

"There's nothing better. It's not really a perfume—it's almost like a house spray, like you're in the woods or something."

Nike LD Waffle sacai Summit White

"This is the dopest shoe... I'm a Nike athlete, so I get the hookup a little bit. I think because I won the World Cup they gave them to me a little early, so I was stunting on everybody."

Celine Luco Maillons Triomphe Loafer