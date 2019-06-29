Megan Rapinoe Accepts Invitation From Ocasio-Cortez To Tour The U.S. House

While there’s no way Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, will visit the “fucking White House,” she accepted an invitation Friday from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY.) to tour the House of Representatives.

The invitation for the team was issued via Twitter by the congresswoman. The star midfielder responded: “Consider it done!” Rapinoe added a party-face emoji blowing a noise-maker.

AOC’s invitation was linked to an ESPN story about the team’s 2-1 victory over France in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe scored both goals. The team will now meet England in the semifinals.

It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

Consider it done @AOC 🥳 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 29, 2019

That’s bound to infuriate President Donald Trump, who found out last week that Rapinoe would not accept a team invitation to the White House to meet Trump, whom she has called a racist and a misogynist.

Trump answered by taunting her on Twitter, saying she should “WIN” before talking about an invitation (she was responding to a reporter’s question). He also scolded: “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag.” Rapinoe, who is gay, has refused to sing the national anthem and doesn’t put her hand over her heart at the World Cup games as her protests of Trump’s policies.

Rapinoe stood by her comments at a news conference in Paris (though she said she’s shouldn’t have used the expletive, which upset her mom). Rapinoe said the Trump administration “doesn’t fight for the same things we fight for.”

The team hasn’t been invited to the White House, but Trump tweeted that he planned to invite the team whether they win the cup or not.

Twitter fans celebrated the big win — and the connection between Ocasio-Cortez and Rapinoe.

I stan these two women — IMPEACH THE MOTHERFUCKER (@oro1500) June 29, 2019

You're awesome! Proud that you're an American! A true hero! — James Lacher 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@JamesLacher) June 29, 2019

This is the future we want — Max Berger (@maxberger) June 29, 2019

This, right here, gives me life. — Warren 2020 (@cabaute) June 29, 2019

Can y’all run for president together? — Truk Tugennov (@TheSillyman) June 29, 2019

Damn right. More importantly, congrats on an awesome game today. Was a pleasure to watch. Thank you for representing the U.S. like a true champion and for leaving it all out there every time, win or lose. — Drew Haywood (@hayhaydrewdoo) June 29, 2019

Can't wait to see a certain someone's head explode. — 🇺🇸Vorlon1🇨🇦 (@RobertVorlon1) June 29, 2019

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.