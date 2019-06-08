Megan Thee Stallion Cleans Up Santa Monica Beach With Help From Fans

Megan Thee Stallion's inaugural "Hottie Beach Clean Up" was a success.

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston rapper joined her fans at Santa Monica Beach to help pick up litter as part of a new initiative. Megan announced the event via social media earlier this week, stating: "Hey Hotties I’m having the first ever HOTTIE BEACH CLEAN UP in Cali June 6th at the Santa Monica pier. Be there at 3pm ! Houston we’re next!"

Despite the short notice, several outlets report hundreds of Hotties (the name of Megan's fans) hit up the beach ready to participate in the clean-up. Megan applauded everyone who contributed to the effort and asked fans to suggest what other beaches she should take on next.

The Cali hotties literally cleaned everything so fast!I had so much fun and drove the boat with everyone Comment what beach needs cleaning pic.twitter.com/nGkHhT7L9I — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 7, 2019

Check out more videos and photos from the first-ever "Hottie Beach Clean Up" below.

“After we clean this motherfuckin beach up, then we can drive the boat” @theestallion is a goddess pic.twitter.com/I8e5r1SgQv — jake (@shakinjake_) June 7, 2019

Joined the Hottie Beach Clean up and I forever luv and stan @theestallion 💖 pic.twitter.com/zUOZMFdmfA — 6 inch Hills (@ayannatsa) June 7, 2019

The Hottie Beach Clean Up was a success. Can’t wait to see which Beach the Stallion tackles next. 🏖 pic.twitter.com/8I3Pu1WMp6 — Dallas Hottie 🥵 (@MeganTheeSource) June 7, 2019

Hottie Beach Clean Up



S/O to @theestallion for corralling the hotties and @ElleTheArtist for doing what she does best...making it happen.



📷: Kaelan Laurence pic.twitter.com/7UIkyobk1Q — Jihan West (@maurachanz) June 7, 2019

@theestallion hottie summer starting off with a beach clean up 🙏🏻💆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xNo8AAN1pL — andre (@andrzzl) June 7, 2019

so. my friend went to the Hottie Beach Clean up, saw @Wale and got on FaceTime with me so he could say hi! das my dawg FR! @JasmyneChantel pic.twitter.com/6laIUZTwPZ — bria folarin ♥ (@pinkeyj_) June 7, 2019

Megan has joined long list of hip-hop artists who have advocated for eco-friendly practices. The Fever artist recently posted eight simple ways each person can help the environment: