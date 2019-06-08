Megan Thee Stallion Cleans Up Santa Monica Beach With Help From Fans

Joshua Espinoza

Megan Thee Stallion's inaugural "Hottie Beach Clean Up" was a success.

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston rapper joined her fans at Santa Monica Beach to help pick up litter as part of a new initiative. Megan announced the event via social media earlier this week, stating: "Hey Hotties I’m having the first ever HOTTIE BEACH CLEAN UP in Cali June 6th at the Santa Monica pier. Be there at 3pm ! Houston we’re next!"

Despite the short notice, several outlets report hundreds of Hotties (the name of Megan's fans) hit up the beach ready to participate in the clean-up. Megan applauded everyone who contributed to the effort and asked fans to suggest what other beaches she should take on next.

Check out more videos and photos from the first-ever "Hottie Beach Clean Up" below. 

Megan has joined long list of hip-hop artists who have advocated for eco-friendly practices. The Fever artist recently posted eight simple ways each person can help the environment: