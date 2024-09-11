Megan Thee Stallion 'excited' to host and perform at MTV VMAs as she teases outfit changes

Megan Thee Stallion has quipped that she is "excited to change clothes 500 times" when she hosts the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 29-year-old rapper - who is nominated for five prizes - will be swapping her outfits as she's not only hosting proceedings, but she is also set to perform at the star-studded bash on Wednesday (11.09.24) at New York's UBS Arena.

Exaggerating the number of ensemble changes, she told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony: "I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the Hotties.

"I love New York, I can't wait to be there again and eat all the food, and I'm excited for people to see what I bring to the table while hosting."

She then quipped of landing the hosting gig: "I'm like, 'OK, now you all better stop acting like I'm not famous around here because I'm doing all the things.'

"This is going to be so iconic, and it's going to be great. I can't wait for everybody to see it."

This week, it was confirmed that Eminem is set to open the bash.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker - who last opened the VMAs in 2010 with a performance of 'Not Afraid' before duetting with Rihanna on 'Love The Way You Lie' - is also nominated for eight awards at this year's ceremony.

The event will mark the first TV show performance from his recent album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', which features hit singles 'Houdini', 'Tobey' and 'Somebody Save Me'.

Other artists set to perform include Anitta, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL COOL J, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes.

Taylor Swift is in the lead with 12 nominations with the addition of social categories, followed closely by Post Malone (11) and Eminem (eight).

The 2024 VMAs will air live on Wednesday, September 11 across MTV’s global footprint, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and Univision.