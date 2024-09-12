Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage to Britney Spears' Iconic Performance with Python at 2024 MTV VMAs

"Come get this snake!" the "Hiss" rapper hilariously yelled during her epic moment

MTV; Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Megan Thee Stallion at 2004 VMAs, Britney Spears at 2001 VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion channeled her inner 2000s pop icon at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The 29-year-old "Mamushi" rapper served as the host for the evening at the UBS Arena in New York, and moments into the show, she saluted Britney Spears with one of her many outfit changes.

After a commercial break, Megan stepped on stage in a racy green bikini top with a teal skirt tied to metallic shorts. Although her look featured a pair of head-turning gold boots, the yellow, real-life python wrapped around her neck was the most epic piece in her ensemble.

Spears famously wore the same outfit, including a python, for her "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 award show.

Related: All the Iconic Style Tributes and Throwbacks on the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

For Megan's version, she refused to try and play it cool. Instead, she looked extremely nervous with her mouth wide open as she approached the stage.

"Okay!" she said. "Stop the music, stop the music. I'm just playing, come get this snake!"

She made it clear she didn't want any problems with the huge reptile, adding, "I don't know this snake, this snake don't know me."

MTV Megan Thee Stallion channels Britney Spears at 2024 VMAs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She let out a large scream as crew members came to remove the snake. Clearly relieved, she paced back and forth for a few seconds before telling the audience, "I tried to hold it down for Britney."

Ahead of the show, Megan, who walked the red carpet in a glamorous strapless black gown featuring a black bodysuit and a sheer skirt with dramatic pleats, exclusively told PEOPLE how excited she was about switching up her look several times throughout the show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Megan Thee Stallion at 2024 MTV VMAs

Related: Katy Perry Performs High-Flying Medley of Hits While 'on the First Day of My Period' as She Accepts 2024 VMAs Video Vanguard

"I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the Hotties," Megan said.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

"I love New York, I can't wait to be there again and eat all the food, and I'm excited for people to see what I bring to the table while hosting," the Grammy winner added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.