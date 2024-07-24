Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Spin on Cowgirl-Core and Wears 20-Year-Old Louis Vuitton Bag Worth $10k

Fans are fawning over the rapper's Western-inspired ensemble

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion is going all out for her new era.

While spending some time in Japan after closing out her Hot Girl Summer Tour in London, the 29-year-old rapper has taken every opportunity to reach new fashion heights. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 23, Megan shows off a cowgirl-inspired look featuring a special vintage accessory.

The "Savage" singer strutted the city streets in a sheer brown crop top with a light blue and green shrug covering her arms and low-rise cargo pants. She also wore a cow-print hat with a long brim and animal ears sticking out of the top. Embracing the Western vibe, Megan wore a cow-print manicure on her long, square-shaped nails.

To amp up the drama even further, the Grammy winner rocked Rapunzel-like hair that nearly reached her ankles.

Fans are loving Megan's bold style during her trip abroad.

"The cow print goes wild," one wrote in the comment section.

"Killin all the looks 😍🔥" said another.

"Cowgirl summer 🤠 🐄" a third user wrote.

The rapper rounded out her cowgirl-core look with a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Mink Fabuleux Extraordinaires Handbag from 2004. The vintage item is currently for resale on eBay for just over $10,000.



"When you tired of that purse, I will take it thank you 😂❤️" one fan joked in Megan's Instagram comments.



ebay Louis Vuitton 2004 monogram mink handbag.

During her final tour stop at London's O2 Arena, the superstar, who recently released her third studio album Megan, surprised the audience by bringing Japanese singer/rapper Yuki Chiba onstage. The duo viral collaboration, "Mamushi," for the first time live.

"We about to do something real cute for the last Hot Girl Summer arena tour show. We ain’t did this s--- the whole tour. Y’all ain’t seen this yet. We got a real special treat for London tonight," Megan told the crowd, according to a video shared by NME.



"Mamushi" currently sits at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. During a Friday, July 12 Instagram Live stream, Megan shared that she was heading to Japan to shoot the music video for the viral track.

