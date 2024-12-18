Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez While He’s in Jail, Accuses Him of ‘Psychological Warfare’ and Harassment

Megan Thee Stallion has requested a restraining order against Tory Lanez, whom she alleges is harassing her from prison through social media and utilizing third parties, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) filed the petition for the restraining order requesting the Los Angeles Superior Court judge prevent Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) from orchestrating harassment against her through third parties.

Lanez, 32, allegedly has continued to harass the 29-year-old singer “even now, while behind bars,” per the court document. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization," the filing alleges.

In 2022, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence after shooting the Grammy winner in her feet in 2020. In August 2023, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Lanez has filed an appeal.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Tory Lanez on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan’s filing alleges that Lanez recruited blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) to engage in a “conspiratorial relationship.” In October, Megan filed a lawsuit against Cooper for alleged harassment and "churning out falsehoods" related to Megan and Lanez’s 2020 shooting.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Megan “amended her complaint” against Cooper by adding an “additional factual detail from Mr. Peterson's prison call logs which shed light on Mr. Peterson's conspiratorial relationship with Ms. Cooper.”

“In these prison calls, Mr. Peterson's father—when he thought no one was listening— asked his son about payments to Ms. Cooper for her harassment of Ms. Pete: ‘How are they ever going to prove something like that?’” Mr. Peterson responded, ‘Exactly,' " the filing reads.

The filing continues, “Instead of denying that Ms. Cooper has been paid, they question how Ms. Pete uncovered their conspiracy.”

Three days later, the filing alleges that Lanez “proved once again that he is working together with Ms. Cooper, to bully, harass and further victimize Ms. Pete.” Megan alleges in court docs that Lanez put out a statement with Unite the People, which is the “law firm Mr. Peterson himself recruited to represent Ms. Cooper in an effort to cover up their conspiracy.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Megan Thee Stallion on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

The restraining order petition added that Lanez's “continued harassment” has caused Megan “severe emotional distress and reputational harm.”

“Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete's character and integrity," the filing alleges.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



