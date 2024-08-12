Megan Thee Stallion Trades Her Signature Glam for a Rare Makeup-Free Moment in Mirror Selfies

The 29-year-old rapper also showed off her curls

Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion is going au naturale.

The 29-year-old rapper showed off a rare makeup-free look in a set of Instagram selfies posted on Sunday, Aug. 11. In the photos, Megan holds her phone up in a full-length mirror while wearing a pair of navy blue shorts and two different cropped t-shirts.

She goes without a stitch of makeup and sports her curly hair texture. Her manicure — a long, square-shaped pink French — is also visible.

"It feels so good to be homeeee😭 Hotties would yall want some MAMUSHI merch ?👀" she wrote in the caption. The t-shirts she wears in the photos nod to her viral song "Mamushi" off of her new album Megan.

Fans are all about the star's pared-back beauty look. "She’s so beautiful with no makeup," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Natural beauty go crazy 😭," said another.

A third wrote, "So pretty with bare face 🥰."



Related: Megan Thee Stallion Transforms Into a Japanese Viper in NSFW 'Mamushi' Video Featuring Yuki Chiba — Watch!

After closing out her Hot Girl Summer Tour in London, Megan headed to Japan to film the music video for "Mamushi" with Yuki Chiba, who features on the track.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

During her travels, she put her own unique spin on the cowgirl-core fashion trend. In an Instagram post shared on July 23, Megan donned a sheer brown crop top with a light blue and green shrug covering her arms and low-rise cargo pants. She also wore a cow-print hat with a long brim and animal ears sticking out of the top. To top off the Western vibe, Megan wore a cow-print manicure on her long, square-shaped nails.

However, her vintage accessory stole the show — a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Mink Fabuleux Extraordinaires Handbag from 2004. The vintage item is currently for resale on eBay for just over $10,000.

On Friday, Aug. 9, the "Savage" singer released the highly anticipated music video for "Mamushi" after being delayed by technical issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hotties we had technical difficulties but we live now!!!" Megan announced on social media. "MAMUSHI VIDEO OUT EVERYWHERE🐍🐍🐍 HOTTIES RUN IT UP."

Directed by Kevin "Onda "Leyva, the music video stars Chiba as well as Japanese actor Shô Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice and Gannibal). It also features Megan's viral choreography that she introduced earlier this summer on TikTok and has since become a viral sensation on the platform.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.