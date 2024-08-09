Megan Thee Stallion Transforms Into a Japanese Viper in NSFW 'Mamushi' Video Featuring Yuki Chiba — Watch!

The rap star dropped her highly anticipated Tokyo-set music video on Friday

Megan Thee Stallion brings her love for Japanese culture to life in her latest music video.

On Friday, Aug. 9, the Grammy-winning rap star, 29, dropped the highly anticipated visual for her viral hit "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba — though it arrived a tad late due to some technical issues. "Hotties we had technical difficulties but we live now!!!" Megan announced on social media. "MAMUSHI VIDEO OUT EVERYWHERE🐍🐍🐍 HOTTIES RUN IT UP."

The Kevin "Onda "Leyva-directed visual was filmed in Tokyo, with the rapper's collaborator, Chiba, and Japanese actor Shô Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice and Gannibal), who helped unravel a sexy yet sinister story that begins in a spa and ends elsewhere with Megan creating her own blue-faced army of gangsters who invade said spa.

Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube Megan Thee Stallion in her 'Mamushi' music video

The NSFW video opens with Kasamatsu playing a spa patron who's introduced to a room full of beautiful Japanese women and an enchanting Megan, who whisks him off only to swallow him whole when she transforms into a mamushi — the venomous Japanese viper, a nod to the rapper's ongoing snake motif.

It goes on to show how Megan, as the viper, preys on the gangsters at her spa, sneaking up on them in the nude in a steamy pit before they meet their demise. She then teams up with Chiba, who carries the deceased victims off to get them ready to join the rapper's army — a scene that also pays homage to Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1990 film Dreams.

Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube Yuki Chiba in Megan Thee Stallion's 'Mamushi' music video.

The "Mamushi" video also highlights Megan's viral choreography that she introduced in late June, which has since become its own craze on TikTok. She performed it during the last stretch of her Hot Girl Summer tour, which kicked off in Minneapolis on May 14. She also performed the song with Chibafor the first time during her final tour stop in London.

"We about to do something real cute for the last Hot Girl Summer arena tour show. We ain’t did this s--- the whole tour," Megan told the crowd, per a video shared by NME, before bringing her rap collaborator out.

The rap star had been teasing the track's music video for days after that, dropping a snippet of it on social media at the top of August captioned, "Its almost timeee⭐️⭐️⭐️🐍🐍🐍 #MAMUSHI."

Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube Megan Thee Stallion in her 'Mamushi' music video

Megan's been on quite a run since dropping her self-titled third album back in June. After concluding her summer tour, the rapper made headlining appearances at Broccoli City Festival on July 27 and Lollapalooza on Aug. 1.

Days later, she celebrated her road run with an Instagram recap video captioned, "Thee #HotGirlSummerTour was EVERYTHINGGG ☀️🔥👙 I LOVE YOU HOTTIES 🥹🥹🥹 I’m definitely gonna have to run this tour back again !!!"



