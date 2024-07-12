Meghan arrives at US awards ceremony in support of honouree Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at this year’s ESPY awards in the US, where Harry is set to be honoured for using his platform to “change the world”.

Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, awarded by sports channel ESPN to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.

The duke has been recognised for founding the Invictus Games a decade ago to support injured and sick servicemen and women – both on active duty and veterans – who are navigating physical and invisible injuries.

Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan Markle, are greeted as they arrive at the ESPY Awards on Thursday (Mark J Terrill/AP)

The 2024 ESPY (Excellence in Sport Performance Yearly) ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles was hosted by tennis champion Serena Williams – a friend of the duchess.

Upon her arrival, Meghan was pictured hugging Williams before the ceremony kicked off.

ESPN previously said Harry was being honoured for his “tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport” as the Invictus Games has “transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent”.

Past recipients include Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who waged a high-profile campaign to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England through the school holidays during the Covid pandemic.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service is named after former NFL player and US Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Serena Williams emcees the ESPY Awards (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Harry travelled to the UK in May for a special event at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

He served on two frontline tours in Afghanistan and spent 10 years in the British armed forces.

But he was stripped of his military patronages by his grandmother the late Queen in 2021, a year after stepping down as a senior working royal.

Other honourees at the ceremony included Dawn Staley and Steve Gleason.