Meghan 'devastated' by death of her rescue dog Guy

The Duchess of Sussex has said she is "devastated" by the death of one of her dogs.

Meghan shared the news about the death of her beagle Guy, who she adopted in 2015, in an Instagram post on Monday.

In a montage of pictures, Guy can be seen at Meghan's side and with her husband the Duke of Sussex and their children, Archie and Lili.

Footage shows Guy running along a beach as Harry can be heard shouting: "Come on Guy. Good job."

In another clip showing Meghan making jam she tells the dog: "We're jamming, Guy."

Archie, the couple's five-year-old son, can be heard warning the dog might fall in one video taken in a car, before Meghan reassures him: "He's not going to fall. Don't you worry."

ADVERTISEMENT

The end of the clip features Meghan singing "we love you Guy, oh yes we do" with one of her children.

"I have cried too many tears to count," the duchess wrote on Instagram.

"The type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's OK too."

Meghan said Guy had been at a "kill shelter" in Kentucky in 2015 and had been given days to live when she adopted him from a rescue centre in Canada.

"I swooped him up... and fell in love," she said.

She said her canine companion had been with her through the filming of Suits, getting engaged and married, as well as becoming a mother.

Read more from Sky News:

Terrifying firestorm rips through home of film stars and billionaires

Why does Trump want to buy Greenland?

Meghan said Guy survived a "terrible accident" shortly before she moved to the UK in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underwent operations over several months and was unable to leave the clinic, she said.

"Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it," the duchess added.

"[Harry] and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."

She said Guy appears in her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

"I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss," she said.

She revealed she chose Guy's name after he was referred to as "the little guy" at the rescue centre because he was small and frail.

The Sussexes also have two other dogs - another rescue beagle named Mia and a black Labrador called Pula.