Meghan, Duchess of Sussex praises own website rebrand

She may not have spoken publicly to her fans about the digital rebrand she and Prince Harry embarked on this week, but Meghan did manage to pen an endorsement for the web designers and developers who created sussex.com. Digital branding agency Article posted a glowing testimonial from Meghan for their work on not only the new website and the website she and Harry previously shared, sussexroyal.com. "There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade…”