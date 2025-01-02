Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram with New Year beach video
The Duchess of Sussex has kickstarted the New Year by returning to Instagram with her first account since 2020.
The actress also shared that she is "learning how to ski" and "looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie, five, enjoyed a daredevil father-son activity
The large crowd of well-wishers gathered outside could hear what was going on inside the church service through speakers — and Louis, as ever, stole the show
The comedian tried out some jaw-dropping lines during her New Year's Eve roast and kept wondering when she'd be taken off air.
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
The world's richest man sparks speculation after changing his name and using a picture of Pepe the Frog.
Asghari settled his divorce from Spears in early May
Mother-daughter dressing takes the beach.
Ryan Reynolds is being dragged into the Hollywood legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and the Deadpool star’s wife, Blake Lively. In an 87-page lawsuit filed against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, Baldoni accuses Reynolds of “berating” him after he allegedly asked how much Lively, his co-star, weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie It Ends With Us. (Lively and Reynolds are not named in Baldoni’s suit as defendants.)
TV personality Ryan Seacrest subtly confirmed his current relationship status while hosting the December 9, 2024 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.'
The model, 28, shared snaps of her New Year's celebrations, captioning the post, "wake up, it's 2025!"
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
A source close to Brad Pitt tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie "chose to deliberately disregard their agreement" in selling her share of their winery
Sarah Ferguson has shared a new video of herself at Royal Lodge after spending Christmas with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
'2025 Let's Go,' the actor captioned photos of his family ringing in the new year while vacationing on the Caribbean island
"Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity," Hudson wrote in a New Year's post
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to social media to share their personal 2024 highlights
The Hagers dressed to impress as they celebrated the holiday with the Bush family