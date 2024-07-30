Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle show to reportedly air next year
The Netflix show, which is as yet untitled, will be on screens in early 2025, sources have told Page Six. The show is set to sit alongside her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. In the series, Meghan cooks and presents herself as a lifestyle guru. The aesthetics of the show are "gorgeous", according to sources. It's rumoured Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, will make several small appearances in the show, but it's not clear whether he'll be a major figure in the series.