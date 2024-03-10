Meghan and Harry sing during surprise visit to family of shooting victim

Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a surprise visit to the family of a teacher who was killed in a school shooting in Texas.

Meghan also led birthday celebrations for Irma Garcia’s sister, holding out a cake and singing Happy Birthday.

“Is everyone singing too?” the Duchess joked as she realised no one else was joining in the song.

As the family laughed and teased that she would have to sing alone, Meghan called out “my love” to Harry who nodded to confirm he would join her. The pair then sang together with about 10 family members, including Ms Garcia’s young nieces and nephews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom ❤️🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/fss3TMmM6i — JohnMtz ☀️ (@fuhknjo) March 9, 2024

The Sussexes have been supporting the family since May 2022 when Ms Garcia was shot dead while trying to shield her students from a gunman who stalked the halls of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Nineteen children and two teachers died during the mass shooting, which was carried out by an 18-year-old former student.

In further tragedy for Ms Garcia’s family just days after her death, her husband of 24 years, Joe, suffered a fatal heart attack.

John Martinez, Ms Garcia’s nephew, revealed after the massacre that Meghan had called his mother to offer her condolences over the deaths.

“The Dutchess, she’s so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much,” Mr Martinez wrote on social media a the time.

On Saturday, he shared video and photos of his famous visitors.

The couple posed for photos with Ms Garcia's relatives

“They’re such a beautiful couple and I’m so blessed - so glad they came to check up on the family,” he wrote of Harry and Meghan.

“Can’t believe how loving and supportive they are especially to my amazing cousins.

“Meghan Markle singing my mom Happy Birthday was the cutest, most adorable thing ever - she even bought her a cake.”

Mr Martinez said the Sussexes are a 'beautiful couple'

Grief compounded by police actions

A report released in January found Texas police had missed 10 opportunities to stop the man who killed Ms Garcia and 20 others during the 2022 massacre.

In findings that further angered victims’ families, an independent investigation last week acknowledged missteps by authorities but ultimately defended the actions of local police.

The former Uvalde mayor who had ordered an investigation into the actions of police said Friday he was surprised the report defended officers and believes the acting chief on the scene had failed during response to the shooting.

“What I’ve seen so far, it’s not quite what I was expecting,” said Don McLaughlin, who stepped down as mayor of the small Texas city last year and is now the Republican nominee for a seat in the state Legislature.

In the nearly two years since the shooting, families have accused police of a leadership void during the 77 minutes that elapsed between gunman Salvador Ramos’s arrival at the school and police confronting him.

Part of the delay was caused by officers spending 40 minutes searching for a key to a shared classroom space that they believed to be locked, even though it had been open.

CCTV footage from the school showed one officer stopping to check his phone while another applied hand sanitiser as armed police waited in the corridor.