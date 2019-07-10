Meghan Markle & Baby Archie Just Stepped Out for Dad Harry’s Polo Match

Meghan Markle and her new son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, just made a rare public appearance at dad Prince Harry’s charity polo match.

Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day to watch Prince Harry and Prince William battle it out. Markle attended the match alongside Kate Middleton, who brought a few friends for baby Archie: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and—drumroll, please—Prince Louis.

The polo match took place at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England. The event marks the first time that the Fab Four—William, Kate, Harry and Meghan—made a joint appearance this year with their entire family in tow, so “big deal” is an understatement.

During the game, Prince Harry and Prince William played against each other in an attempt to win the highly coveted prize: the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy.

The charity match will benefit a number of noteworthy organizations, including African Parks, The English Schools Swimming Association, Fields in Trust, Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, The Household Cavalry Operational Casualties Fund, The Invictus Games Foundation, Irish Guards Appeal, Map Action, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Rhino Conservation Botswana and more.

May the odds be ever in your favor, gentlemen.

