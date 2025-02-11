Meghan Markle Brings Après-Ski Glam to Whistler Alongside Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex braved the cold temperatures in a stylish maxi coat

Meghan Markle knows how to bring the heat for her winter style.

While attending day two of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Feb. 10, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, kept warm in a super stylish longline coat alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in 20-degree temperatures.

Related: Meghan Markle Goes Makeup-Free, Wears Adorable Tribute to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in First Instagram Selfie Video

The With Love Meghan star, who playfully joked with Team U.S.A. about her Suits character’s wardrobe the day prior, sizzled in a cream Calina maxi coat from Mackage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan was all smiles in the stylish outerwear, which is “crafted from recycled lustrous down,” according to a product description. The simple, sleek design features black drawstrings on the adjustable storm visor and the brand’s black logo on the right shoulder.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Monday February 10, 2025

Additional details include a front zipper and belted waist, insulated pockets and Mackage’s signature closest-to-the-body fit for the machine washable coat.

The jacket is recommended for cold weather up to -15ºC (5ºF) and retails for $1,250. It is also available in black.

Meghan added Moncler black padded gloves. The stretch nylon product is a collaboration with Reusch and has leather patches found on the palms and fingertips. The gloves retail for $680.

Related: Prince Harry Puts Meghan Markle on the Spot in Whistler: ‘Now She’s Going to Sing!’

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan also wore a pair of Sorel Joan of Arctic boots in black.

However, her perfect winter look didn’t stop there. The Duchess of Sussex also added a dark-colored beanie to go with a look similar to her husband’s.

The couple, who married in May 2018, have been having fun with their style for this year’s Invictus Games — an annual, international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and non-serving. Prince Harry, 40, founded the event, which was first held in 2014.

John Grainger/Newspix/Getty; Vancouver Canucks/Instagram Meghan Markle recycles jacket

While in Canada, Meghan also wore another coat with a special meaning.

The black and burgundy Givenchy coat is the same one she wore more than six years ago when she and Prince Harry arrived in Australia for a royal tour that also took them to New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The designer jacket holds additional significance because the day after she was photographed wearing it, the Kensington Palace revealed Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child.

Derrick Cobbinah Prince Harry and Meghan gifted Nigerian jerseys at the Invictus Games

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the couple received a set of custom green jerseys from Team Nigeria, featuring ones that had "Archie" and "Lilibet" on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019, and daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in June 2021.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"We did one for him and one for M and for the kids," Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told PEOPLE. "They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited."

Read the original article on People