Meghan Markle celebrates New Year with new Instagram account

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex speaks at Global Citizen Live in New York City on Saturday, in 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Sussex is ringing in the New Year with a fresh Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle shared her first post in seven years.

The video shows Markle at the beach. She runs toward the water and then bends to write 2025 in the sand.

Viewers can hear the sound of waves, and then Markle's laugh.

Markle has not posted on a personal account since 2018, when she and Britain's Prince Harry became engaged. The couple got married the same year, and have since had two children.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L), visit the Lightway Academy, a primary and secondary school in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 10. File photo by Afolabi Sotunde / EPA-EFE

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reacts when Serena Williams is defeated by Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the Women's Final in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Comments for the video have been turned off.

The account has already accumulated some 851,000 followers.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is seen as she and husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave St George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony, in 2018. Pool Photo by Neil Hall/UPI

Markle had previously starred in Suits.