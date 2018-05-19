Meghan Markle Chooses Stella McCartney for Her Second Wedding Day Look

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney dress to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House with Prince Harry.

Hours after marrying Prince Harry in a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress, Meghan Markle revealed a second wedding dress for the evening reception at Frogmore House.

The high neck gown, made of silk crepe, was designed by Stella McCartney. Markle’s satin shoes are from Aquazarra, their soles a baby blue—perhaps a nod to the old age wedding tradition.

Unlike her classic and timeless ceremony gown, her second look conjured sophisticated Hollywood glamour. With Prince Harry at Markle’s side in a spiffy tuxedo, that picture of elegance was twice as impactful.

The newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed Windsor Castle in a 1968 silver blue Jaguar—presumably to party the night away.

See Every Royal Arrival, Read the Latest Stories and News From the Royal Wedding Here

Photos: See Every Moment From the Royal Wedding:

The Must-See Moments From the Royal Wedding

Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Photo: Getty Images More

Prince Harry and Prince William Photo: Getty Images More

Queen Elizabeth in Stewart Parvin Photo: Getty Images More

Story Continues