Meghan Markle delayed the release of her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' to focus on supporting LA wildfire victims

Meghan Markle is delaying the release of her series "With Love, Meghan" because of the LA wildfires.

The Netflix show will now premiere on March 4.

Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted handing out food to evacuees.

Meghan Markle is postponing the premiere of her Netflix series.

On Sunday, Netflix announced that "With Love, Meghan" will now be released on March 4 instead of January 15.

The streaming service said in a statement that the Duchess of Sussex requested the show's premiere be delayed because of the "ongoing devastation" of the Los Angeles wildfires and that the decision had Netflix's "full support."

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said of the delay in Netflix's announcement. Representatives for Meghan and Prince Harry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Meghan and Harry were also spotted on Friday supporting victims of the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo in January 2025. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The couple handed out meals to people at the Pasadena Convention Center, connected with evacuees, and spoke with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, ABC News reported. Harry and Meghan largely flew under the radar during their visit, wearing ball caps and masks for much of the day.

Gordo told Fox 11 that Harry and Meghan wanted "to be as helpful as they can be" and that Harry, in particular, "really buoyed the spirits of the first responders" when he spoke to them.

"They're just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors," Gordo added of the couple.

Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, and she and Harry have lived in Montecito, California — about 90 miles from LA — since 2020.

Meghan's Netflix series was filmed in Montecito, and the streamer described the show as "a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California."

Meghan Markle in "With Love, Meghan." Netflix

In the lifestyle series, the Duchess of Sussex will share recipes, gardening tips, and flower-arranging hacks with some of her famous friends, including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

The show is Meghan's latest move to return to her lifestyle roots, as is her mysterious brand, American Riviera Orchard. Until she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Meghan ran the blog The Tig and her connected Instagram page.

Meghan also returned to Instagram with a new account at the start of the year.

Wildfires continue to burn across Los Angeles, and an increase in gusts of the city's Santa Ana winds could lead to critical fire conditions in the coming days.

