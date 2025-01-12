Meghan Markle Delays Netflix Debut of “With Love, Meghan” amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The eight-part series, which was originally scheduled for a Jan. 15 release date, will now premiere on March 4

Meghan Markle has decided to postpone the release date of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, as wildfires continue to devastate her hometown of Los Angeles.

At the request of Meghan, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the series — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced Jan. 15 premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement.

California is especially meaningful to the Duchess of Sussex, 43. She now resides in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, but she was also born and raised in Los Angeles. Her new series, With Love, Meghan, includes thoughtful nods to her home state and her strong connection to it.

Courtesy of Netflix

The couple welcomed friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate into their Montecito, Calif., home, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Through their Archewell Foundation, they are working to identify the most effective ways to support the community during this crisis.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo at a home that was destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Friday, January 10, 2025.

On Jan. 10, Meghan and Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire. They focused on quietly aiding wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both the devastating impacts and the resilience of the community. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen, and connected with families and elderly individuals affected by the disaster.

Together with Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California's First Partner, and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, they expressed gratitude to first responders, including L.A. County firefighters and police.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Prince Harry with mayor of Pasadena Victor Gordo at a home that was destroyed during the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Later, they met with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés at the food stations to commend the relief teams. Through their Archewell Foundation, they’ve made financial contributions and are committed to continuing their support for recovery and rebuilding efforts, with plans for future visits.



Courtesy of Netflix Alice Waters and Meghan Markle in With Love, Meghan

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," Harry and Meghan said in a statement on their official sussex.com website on Thursday, Jan. 9.



"A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," the statement continued, linking to groups that are helping with relief efforts including The American Red Cross. Harry and Meghan wrote, “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and clothing and other essentials.”

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty A structure burns during the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on Jan. 7, 2025

The couple’s Archewell Foundation is also determining the most impactful ways to support the community during the crisis, as well as looking for opportunities to assist with mental health recovery for those both in immediate need and long-term help.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

