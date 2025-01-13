Meghan Markle delays Netflix show due to L.A. wildfires. A list of the premieres, awards shows that have been postponed, canceled.

With Los Angeles in crisis amid the wildfires, Hollywood is pausing on many projects and events.

While the Grammys will take place as scheduled on Feb. 2, according to a statement released by the Recording Academy on Jan. 13, Netflix has postponed the premiere of Meghan Markle’s upcoming lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan , from Jan. 15 to March 4.

It was her decision to delay the show — which is described as “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California,” according to Netflix’s Tudum. The Suits actress said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

On Jan. 10, Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, visited the World Central Kitchen (WCK), founded by chef José Andrés, in Pasadena, Calif., to hand out food and supplies to people affected by the devastating Eaton Fire. Their Archewell Foundation has previously teamed with the WCK. Markle, a Los Angeles native, met with Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo and was also spotted in Altadena, which was decimated by the fire.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo, center, and Doug Goodwin, whose home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 10. (Ethan Swope/AP Photo)

With multiple fires burning across the county, still with little containment (the most severe fires, Palisades and Eaton, were 14% and 33% contained as of Monday), it’s not just business as usual in the entertainment capital. Premieres have been canceled, awards shows are up in the air, and some productions have been halted. Among the many who have lost homes are crew members and people working behind the scenes, not just actors, who have received a lot of attention.

Typically, awards season is in full swing right now, on the heels of the Golden Globes. That’s being rearranged, and some — most notably Jean Smart — have called on Hollywood to cancel the awards season altogether and have the networks donate to fire victims instead. It’s all been another blow to the industry, which has had a tough few years in general, including COVID in 2020 and the Hollywood strikes in 2023 impacting productions.

In addition to Markle’s show, here are events, premieres and productions postponed or canceled by the fires.

Awards Shows

The Grammys

Although a senior TV executive told the Hollywood Reporter that it was “highly likely” the Feb. 2 music awards show would be postponed, it will proceed as planned. A statement issued by the Recording Academy, on Jan. 13, said the show will raise funds for wildfire relief efforts and honor the brave first responders. "In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else," the letter said.

The Oscars

While the Academy Awards aren’t until March 2, the live nominations ceremony that was planned for Jan. 17 was first moved to Jan. 19 and has shifted again to Jan. 23. The Academy also canceled its Feb. 10 Oscar nominees luncheon.

Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association rescheduled the awards show, set for Jan. 12, to Jan. 26. The event, will still be hosted by Chelsea Handler and held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

The nominees were supposed to be announced live on Jan. 8. Instead, they were released online that day. As of press time, the awards show is still scheduled for Feb. 23.

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

The awards show that was scheduled for Jan. 11 has been delayed, and no new date has been set. “We extend our sympathies to all who are affected,” organizers said in a statement.

WGA nominations

The Writers Guild of America Awards nominations were to be announced on Jan. 9, ahead of the Feb. 15 ceremonies. The date of the announcement was postponed to Jan. 13.

AFI Awards Luncheon

The annual event, to take place Jan. 10 this year, has been postponed indefinitely. “Given the tragedies that prevail in Los Angeles, the spirit of community we strive for at AFI Awards will be unachievable on Friday – and so we will be postponing the event,” the organizers said in a statement.

Film Festivals

Sundance

The film fest, kicking off on Jan. 23, will proceed as planned in Park City, Utah. “Our community has a history of coming together when passion and perseverance are needed most, drawing strength from the deep bonds that make us so resilient," organizers said. “Right now, we may mourn, but we also know it is important to carry on.”

Premiere cancellations

Many movies won’t get the typical Hollywood fanfare, starting with Pamela Anderson’s The Last Showgirl and Jennifer Lopez’s Unstoppable, two of the films whose premieres have been canceled. The same goes for Better Man, Wolf Man, One of Them Days and AppleTV+’s Severance, among many others.

TV productions halted

As fires spread and severe winds impacted the area last week, several shows temporarily shut down production, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, After Midnight and The Price is Right. Those three have since resumed production as of Jan. 13. Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, NCIS and S.W.A.T. had also been paused, and their status is unclear as of press time.

Events

BAFTA Tea Party

The annual luncheon, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and scheduled for Jan. 11, won’t be happening this year. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” organizers said in a statement.

Selena Gomez Rare pop-up

The actress planned to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her Rare album with an immersive pop-up experience in L.A. from Jan. 10 to 12. It will now take place at a later date.