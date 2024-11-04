Meghan Markle’s ‘ghastly’, almond milk is common — Nicky Haslam's tea towel must be back

That time of year again: when Queen Bee of British snobbery re-emerges with a devastating list of “the latest things Nicky Haslam finds common”, all of which come helpfully printed on a tea towel. I’ve never understood why the design and fonts of said cloths are quite so terrible, but one must assume it’s tongue-in-cheek.

Nevertheless, this year’s has been good enough to bag him a sponsor, Selfridges, where you can now find a common tea towel pop-up, and tuck into 2024’s no-nos (as well as the previous five, for collectors).

The interior designer, who has worked on properties owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla (no, not the NHS ambulance warehouse), has once again not disappointed in a silver-spooned attack.

Heading up the list are some personal favourites: destination weddings, bamboo, almond milk and rescue dogs. All very amusing. Then comes succulents — horrible things — Primrose Hill, ordering a first course with lunch, festoon lighting and Antony Gormley sculptures. I must say, having walked Houghton Hall’s Gormley exhibition this summer, where the artist famous for his Angel of the North sculpture had dotted 100 nude body sculptures around the grounds, I’ve seen enough for a lifetime, too.

Haslam put it well in an interview over the weekend: “I can’t bear Antony Gormley. I didn’t like him as a man, but I loathe his sculptures… to cast your own rather hideous body and litter it all around the country … I met him years ago, before he was famous.”

Meghan Markle also took a back-handed compliment during his Sunday papers tea-towel press circuit. Haslam told The Sunday Times “I know she’s ghastly but she’s got guts… Who’d want to live in a damn cottage in Frogmore and open boring things and have to be part of that ghastly family, all of whom hate each other? Much more fun to be with movie stars and tycoons in California and flying about. Much nicer life, and she’s given it to Harry.”

The commandments have become a yearly feature in the build up to Christmas, ever since their debut in 2018. They began after Halsam penned a list of his peeves for this newspaper, and explained to the New York Times in 2020: “I wrote in The Standard once a week about things that were irritating me, and, blow me down, last Christmas on Instagram there they were as a tea towel. Someone had printed them up, and they were selling like hot cakes.”

Haslam, never one to miss a trick, has now cashed in (2024’s towel is up a tenner from last year, and can be yours for £50).

Everything Nicky Haslam finds common in 2024 (and every year before)

2024

Books on decoration

Luxury cinemas

Yellow bags

Insisting on discounts

Clarice Cliff china

Destination weddings

The Welsh Guards

'and a cuddly toy'

Prosciutto melone

The Telegraph crossword

Gender reveals

Bamboo

Almond milk

Inquiries into

Bach

Rescue dogs

Attention to detail

Succulents

Primrose Hill

Collecting baskets

Leasing SUV cars

Barn conversions

Leather jackets on children

Antiques Roadshow

Unpeeled tomatoes

Historical reenactments

'in today's money'

Antony Gormley sculptures

St Paul's School

Kilts at weddings

Food festivals

'What does that come with?'

First course with lunch

Anna Wintour's 'routine'

Not having first course at dinner

Festoon lighting

'The elephant in the room'

WhatsApp

Fire pits

'There's nowhere like England when the sun shines'

2023

Nicky Haslam's 2023 list (Nicky Haslam)

The Northern Lights

Podcasts

Choupette

Grieving

Puglia

Your Brownies recipe

Aperol anything

Grayson Perry

Mrs Grayson Perry

Italian food

Pride in grown-up children

Aliens

The Repair Shop

Music

Ordering lobster

Bucket list

Selling your business

Needing house keys

Skinny laaartays…

…with crystal coffee sugar

Wimbledon

2022

Nicky Haslam's 2022 list (Nicky Haslam)

Porn

Hydrangeas

P.G Wodehouse

Online gambling

Book clubs

Vogue

Pigs in blankets

Wood burning stoves

Foundations

Ed Sheeran

Cushions on beds

Nostalgia

'and then it's half term'

Space travellers

Tormented topiary

Gilets

Candles at lunchtime

Craft gins

Blush wine

Twenty's Plenty

Sadly passed

Happy Place

Hauser and Wirth

Tote bags

Conversation instead of discussion

Having 'A rock'

See it, Say it, Sort it

Stanley Johnson

'Ladies' Day at Ascot

Carriages at...

'Let's unpack that'

2021

Nicky Haslam's 2021 list (Nicky Haslam)

Art

Side plates

Chilies

Baby showers

Butterfly stroke

'Gorgeous'

Being Teetotal

Awards ceremonies

Celebrity ambassadors

Books about Churchill

Instagrams of David Bowie

Two-bite canapés

Carver chairs

Signature dishes

'Juliet' balconies

Loud laughter

Wrinkled socks

Assouline

Frida Kahlo

'Have I taken your chair?'

Saying uz instead of us

Across the pond

Vegetables 'from our garden'

David Hockney exhibitions

Right-ho

Gilded country gates

2019

Nicky Haslam's 2019 list (Nicky Haslam)

Scented candles

Film stars

Celebrity chefs

Ibiza

Bottled water

Living statues

Polo

Personal trainers

Jet lag

Being ill

Glass fruit in a bowl

Relaxing

iPods and box sets

Coloured bath towels

Vodka tonic

Skiing in France

Airline pyjamas

Saying 'bye bye'

Expensive bikes

Jazz

Halloween

Organic food

Most young Royals

Dress codes

Cufflinks and shirt studs

Scottish accents

Speeches at weddings

James Bond

Gourmet canapés

Using dog walkers

Going to the gym

Minding about smoking

2018

Nicky Haslam's 2018 list (Nicky Haslam)

Initials on shorts

Being on time

Duty free

Signet rings

Conservatories

Knighthoods

Coloured wellingtons

Wine collecting

Feedback

'Bon appetit'

Sorbets

Art fairs

Farrow & Ball

Sailing

The Proms

Swans

'Love' on cushions

Scarves

Pronouncing the last 't' in 'trait'

Exclamation marks

Eating early

Henley Regatta

Palm trees

Woman's Hour

