Meghan Markle’s ‘ghastly’, almond milk is common — Nicky Haslam's tea towel must be back

(Nicky Haslam )
That time of year again: when Queen Bee of British snobbery re-emerges with a devastating list of “the latest things Nicky Haslam finds common”, all of which come helpfully printed on a tea towel. I’ve never understood why the design and fonts of said cloths are quite so terrible, but one must assume it’s tongue-in-cheek.

Nevertheless, this year’s has been good enough to bag him a sponsor, Selfridges, where you can now find a common tea towel pop-up, and tuck into 2024’s no-nos (as well as the previous five, for collectors).

Nicky Haslam's 2024 list (Nicky Haslam)
The interior designer, who has worked on properties owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla (no, not the NHS ambulance warehouse), has once again not disappointed in a silver-spooned attack.

Heading up the list are some personal favourites: destination weddings, bamboo, almond milk and rescue dogs. All very amusing. Then comes succulents — horrible things — Primrose Hill, ordering a first course with lunch, festoon lighting and Antony Gormley sculptures. I must say, having walked Houghton Hall’s Gormley exhibition this summer, where the artist famous for his Angel of the North sculpture had dotted 100 nude body sculptures around the grounds, I’ve seen enough for a lifetime, too.

Haslam put it well in an interview over the weekend: “I can’t bear Antony Gormley. I didn’t like him as a man, but I loathe his sculptures… to cast your own rather hideous body and litter it all around the country … I met him years ago, before he was famous.”

One of Antony Gormley’s self-sculptures which Haslam “loathes”, on view at Houghton Hall this summer (Houghton Hall)
Meghan Markle also took a back-handed compliment during his Sunday papers tea-towel press circuit. Haslam told The Sunday Times “I know she’s ghastly but she’s got guts… Who’d want to live in a damn cottage in Frogmore and open boring things and have to be part of that ghastly family, all of whom hate each other? Much more fun to be with movie stars and tycoons in California and flying about. Much nicer life, and she’s given it to Harry.”

The commandments have become a yearly feature in the build up to Christmas, ever since their debut in 2018. They began after Halsam penned a list of his peeves for this newspaper, and explained to the New York Times in 2020: “I wrote in The Standard once a week about things that were irritating me, and, blow me down, last Christmas on Instagram there they were as a tea towel. Someone had printed them up, and they were selling like hot cakes.”

Haslam on Meghan Markle: “I know she’s ghastly but she’s got guts” (AP)
Haslam, never one to miss a trick, has now cashed in (2024’s towel is up a tenner from last year, and can be yours for £50).

Everything Nicky Haslam finds common in 2024 (and every year before)

2024

Nicky Haslam's 2024 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • Books on decoration

  • Luxury cinemas

  • Yellow bags

  • Insisting on discounts

  • Clarice Cliff china

  • Destination weddings

  • The Welsh Guards

  • 'and a cuddly toy'

  • Prosciutto melone

  • The Telegraph crossword

  • Gender reveals

  • Bamboo

  • Almond milk

  • Inquiries into

  • Bach

  • Rescue dogs

  • Attention to detail

  • Succulents

  • Primrose Hill

  • Collecting baskets

  • Leasing SUV cars

  • Barn conversions

  • Leather jackets on children

  • Antiques Roadshow

  • Unpeeled tomatoes

  • Historical reenactments

  • 'in today's money'

  • Antony Gormley sculptures

  • St Paul's School

  • Kilts at weddings

  • Food festivals

  • 'What does that come with?'

  • First course with lunch

  • Anna Wintour's 'routine'

  • Not having first course at dinner

  • Festoon lighting

  • 'The elephant in the room'

  • WhatsApp

  • Fire pits

  • 'There's nowhere like England when the sun shines'

2023

Nicky Haslam's 2023 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • The Northern Lights

  • Podcasts

  • Choupette

  • Grieving

  • Puglia

  • Your Brownies recipe

  • Aperol anything

  • Grayson Perry

  • Mrs Grayson Perry

  • Italian food

  • Pride in grown-up children

  • Aliens

  • The Repair Shop

  • Music

  • Ordering lobster

  • Bucket list

  • Selling your business

  • Needing house keys

  • Skinny laaartays…

  • …with crystal coffee sugar

  • Wimbledon

2022

Nicky Haslam's 2022 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • Porn

  • Hydrangeas

  • P.G Wodehouse

  • Online gambling

  • Book clubs

  • Vogue

  • Pigs in blankets

  • Wood burning stoves

  • Foundations

  • Ed Sheeran

  • Cushions on beds

  • Nostalgia

  • 'and then it's half term'

  • Space travellers

  • Tormented topiary

  • Gilets

  • Candles at lunchtime

  • Craft gins

  • Blush wine

  • Twenty's Plenty

  • Sadly passed

  • Happy Place

  • Hauser and Wirth

  • Tote bags

  • Conversation instead of discussion

  • Having 'A rock'

  • See it, Say it, Sort it

  • Stanley Johnson

  • 'Ladies' Day at Ascot

  • Carriages at...

  • 'Let's unpack that'

2021

Nicky Haslam's 2021 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • Art

  • Side plates

  • Chilies

  • Baby showers

  • Butterfly stroke

  • 'Gorgeous'

  • Being Teetotal

  • Awards ceremonies

  • Celebrity ambassadors

  • Books about Churchill

  • Instagrams of David Bowie

  • Two-bite canapés

  • Carver chairs

  • Signature dishes

  • 'Juliet' balconies

  • Loud laughter

  • Wrinkled socks

  • Assouline

  • Frida Kahlo

  • 'Have I taken your chair?'

  • Saying uz instead of us

  • Across the pond

  • Vegetables 'from our garden'

  • David Hockney exhibitions

  • Right-ho

  • Gilded country gates

2019

Nicky Haslam's 2019 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • Scented candles

  • Film stars

  • Celebrity chefs

  • Ibiza

  • Bottled water

  • Living statues

  • Polo

  • Personal trainers

  • Jet lag

  • Being ill

  • Glass fruit in a bowl

  • Relaxing

  • iPods and box sets

  • Coloured bath towels

  • Vodka tonic

  • Skiing in France

  • Airline pyjamas

  • Saying 'bye bye'

  • Expensive bikes

  • Jazz

  • Halloween

  • Organic food

  • Most young Royals

  • Dress codes

  • Cufflinks and shirt studs

  • Scottish accents

  • Speeches at weddings

  • James Bond

  • Gourmet canapés

  • Using dog walkers

  • Going to the gym

  • Minding about smoking

2018

Nicky Haslam's 2018 list (Nicky Haslam)
  • Initials on shorts

  • Being on time

  • Duty free

  • Signet rings

  • Conservatories

  • Knighthoods

  • Coloured wellingtons

  • Wine collecting

  • Feedback

  • 'Bon appetit'

  • Sorbets

  • Art fairs

  • Farrow & Ball

  • Sailing

  • The Proms

  • Swans

  • 'Love' on cushions

  • Scarves

  • Pronouncing the last 't' in 'trait'

  • Exclamation marks

  • Eating early

  • Henley Regatta

  • Palm trees

  • Woman's Hour

