Meghan Markle’s ‘ghastly’, almond milk is common — Nicky Haslam's tea towel must be back
That time of year again: when Queen Bee of British snobbery re-emerges with a devastating list of “the latest things Nicky Haslam finds common”, all of which come helpfully printed on a tea towel. I’ve never understood why the design and fonts of said cloths are quite so terrible, but one must assume it’s tongue-in-cheek.
Nevertheless, this year’s has been good enough to bag him a sponsor, Selfridges, where you can now find a common tea towel pop-up, and tuck into 2024’s no-nos (as well as the previous five, for collectors).
The interior designer, who has worked on properties owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla (no, not the NHS ambulance warehouse), has once again not disappointed in a silver-spooned attack.
Heading up the list are some personal favourites: destination weddings, bamboo, almond milk and rescue dogs. All very amusing. Then comes succulents — horrible things — Primrose Hill, ordering a first course with lunch, festoon lighting and Antony Gormley sculptures. I must say, having walked Houghton Hall’s Gormley exhibition this summer, where the artist famous for his Angel of the North sculpture had dotted 100 nude body sculptures around the grounds, I’ve seen enough for a lifetime, too.
Haslam put it well in an interview over the weekend: “I can’t bear Antony Gormley. I didn’t like him as a man, but I loathe his sculptures… to cast your own rather hideous body and litter it all around the country … I met him years ago, before he was famous.”
Meghan Markle also took a back-handed compliment during his Sunday papers tea-towel press circuit. Haslam told The Sunday Times “I know she’s ghastly but she’s got guts… Who’d want to live in a damn cottage in Frogmore and open boring things and have to be part of that ghastly family, all of whom hate each other? Much more fun to be with movie stars and tycoons in California and flying about. Much nicer life, and she’s given it to Harry.”
The commandments have become a yearly feature in the build up to Christmas, ever since their debut in 2018. They began after Halsam penned a list of his peeves for this newspaper, and explained to the New York Times in 2020: “I wrote in The Standard once a week about things that were irritating me, and, blow me down, last Christmas on Instagram there they were as a tea towel. Someone had printed them up, and they were selling like hot cakes.”
Haslam, never one to miss a trick, has now cashed in (2024’s towel is up a tenner from last year, and can be yours for £50).
Everything Nicky Haslam finds common in 2024 (and every year before)
2024
Books on decoration
Luxury cinemas
Yellow bags
Insisting on discounts
Clarice Cliff china
Destination weddings
The Welsh Guards
'and a cuddly toy'
Prosciutto melone
The Telegraph crossword
Gender reveals
Bamboo
Almond milk
Inquiries into
Bach
Rescue dogs
Attention to detail
Succulents
Primrose Hill
Collecting baskets
Leasing SUV cars
Barn conversions
Leather jackets on children
Antiques Roadshow
Unpeeled tomatoes
Historical reenactments
'in today's money'
Antony Gormley sculptures
St Paul's School
Kilts at weddings
Food festivals
'What does that come with?'
First course with lunch
Anna Wintour's 'routine'
Not having first course at dinner
Festoon lighting
'The elephant in the room'
Fire pits
'There's nowhere like England when the sun shines'
2023
The Northern Lights
Podcasts
Choupette
Grieving
Puglia
Your Brownies recipe
Aperol anything
Grayson Perry
Mrs Grayson Perry
Italian food
Pride in grown-up children
Aliens
The Repair Shop
Music
Ordering lobster
Bucket list
Selling your business
Needing house keys
Skinny laaartays…
…with crystal coffee sugar
Wimbledon
2022
Porn
Hydrangeas
P.G Wodehouse
Online gambling
Book clubs
Vogue
Pigs in blankets
Wood burning stoves
Foundations
Ed Sheeran
Cushions on beds
Nostalgia
'and then it's half term'
Space travellers
Tormented topiary
Gilets
Candles at lunchtime
Craft gins
Blush wine
Twenty's Plenty
Sadly passed
Happy Place
Hauser and Wirth
Tote bags
Conversation instead of discussion
Having 'A rock'
See it, Say it, Sort it
Stanley Johnson
'Ladies' Day at Ascot
Carriages at...
'Let's unpack that'
2021
Art
Side plates
Chilies
Baby showers
Butterfly stroke
'Gorgeous'
Being Teetotal
Awards ceremonies
Celebrity ambassadors
Books about Churchill
Instagrams of David Bowie
Two-bite canapés
Carver chairs
Signature dishes
'Juliet' balconies
Loud laughter
Wrinkled socks
Assouline
Frida Kahlo
'Have I taken your chair?'
Saying uz instead of us
Across the pond
Vegetables 'from our garden'
David Hockney exhibitions
Right-ho
Gilded country gates
2019
Scented candles
Film stars
Celebrity chefs
Ibiza
Bottled water
Living statues
Polo
Personal trainers
Jet lag
Being ill
Glass fruit in a bowl
Relaxing
iPods and box sets
Coloured bath towels
Vodka tonic
Skiing in France
Airline pyjamas
Saying 'bye bye'
Expensive bikes
Jazz
Halloween
Organic food
Most young Royals
Dress codes
Cufflinks and shirt studs
Scottish accents
Speeches at weddings
James Bond
Gourmet canapés
Using dog walkers
Going to the gym
Minding about smoking
2018
Initials on shorts
Being on time
Duty free
Signet rings
Conservatories
Knighthoods
Coloured wellingtons
Wine collecting
Feedback
'Bon appetit'
Sorbets
Art fairs
Farrow & Ball
Sailing
The Proms
Swans
'Love' on cushions
Scarves
Pronouncing the last 't' in 'trait'
Exclamation marks
Eating early
Henley Regatta
Palm trees
Woman's Hour
