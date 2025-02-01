Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Attend Kerry Washington’s ‘Girls’ Night’ Birthday Celebrations

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a TikTok video from the low-key celebrations shared by fellow attendee Jessica Alba

Kerry Washington is celebrating her birthday with a very special guest!

On Friday, Jan. 31, Meghan Markle joined the actress in celebrating her 48th birthday, along with pal Jessica Alba at a spiritual-themed girls’ night in.

In a TikTok video posted by Alba, 43, the Honest founder is seen holding two plates of doughnuts with lit candles as she walks past Markle, 43, sitting at a table with Washington and her friends before the group sings “Happy Birthday” to the actress.

“Happy Born Day to my girl #KerryWashington 🥳🎂,” Alba wrote in the caption. “There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of #girls night 💗.”

Jessica Alba/TikTok Markle (pictured left) attended Washington's birthday party along with Jessica Alba on Jan. 31

The actress, who recently announced her split from husband Cash Warren, continued, “… We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @Spirit Daughter 🌑✨New moons are a time for fresh starts … and this night was just that. We connected, #manifested, released what no longer serves us ... Feeling extra #grateful — to more nights like these ✨🫶🏽."

Markle briefly appeared in other shots throughout the video as she sat cross-legged on the floor with her eyes closed at a table with crystals in what seemed to be a group mediation with Washington's friends.

The Duchess of Sussex was also seen eating dinner with the group and sitting beside Alba on the floor as she wrote in a journal.

Washington also shared a celebratory birthday post on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her blowing out the candles on her doughnut birthday cake at her bash.

“It’s my birthday!!!!!!!!!!! 🎈 🥳😍😜Which for me is always a time for reflection and healing,” she wrote in the caption. “But truth be told, in Los Angeles right now, it feels like we are ALL needing to do a lot of that. It’s amazing how loss or even the threat of loss can remind you of what matters most,” referring to the L.A. wildfires.

Kerry Washington/Instagram Washington celebrating her birthday on Jan. 31

Markle and Washington were last seen hanging out together as they supported their mutual friend and honoree, Tyler Perry, at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala on Dec. 4.

The trio sat together at the event held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills as Markle and Washington were both tribute chairs on the night.

Markle was also spotted with Washington in September 2023 as the pair attended Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

