Meghan Markle Made a Surprise Appearance at a Baseball Game in London With Prince Harry

Since giving birth to baby Archie on May 6, Meghan Markle has only made a handful of public appearances, one of which included the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony earlier this month. Since then, the new mom has been quietly enjoying her maternity leave, but on Saturday (June 29), the Duchess of Sussex surprised royal fans by joining Prince Harry for a date night at a baseball game in London. Yep, you read that right: The couple made an appearance to watch the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox during the first Major League baseball game to be played in Europe.

According to ITV News, the game is also a way to promote the Invictus Games, a philanthropic project of Prince Harry's: Former Invictus Games competitors are set to throw the first pitch of the historic game.

Markle dressed up a little more than one usually would for an evening at a baseball game—fitting, given the historic event (and, you know, her being a royal). She looked chic in an all-black Stella McCartney dress, black flats, a gold-trimmed belt, and her hair in loose curls.

Markle and Prince Harry were spotted at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of the game, where they greeted players from both teams and even posed for photos with them.

In another shot, Markle and Prince Harry are pictured holding a tiny onesie with the Red Sox logo.

Not to be outdone, it seems like the Yankees had the same idea: The team also gifted the royals with a baseball shirt that featured Archie's name printed on the back.

Although Markle's still on maternity leave, that doesn't mean there aren't more plans afoot for the Sussexes and their newborn: It's recently been confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry are going on their first royal tour abroad since welcoming their son into the world. The family of three will make an official visit to South Africa this fall.

