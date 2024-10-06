Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Children's Hospital L.A. Gala and Dazzles in Glamorous Red Gown

Meghan attended the Children's Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5 without her husband, Prince Harry

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is making a surprise appearance in support of a good cause.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was an unexpected, but incredibly glamorous guest at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Meghan paid a surprise visit to the event, which takes place every two years and pays tribute to CHLA’s patients and hospital pediatric workers, which include some of California’s best physicians, researchers and caregivers, according to the organization's website.

The Duchess looked stunning in a red Carolina Herrera gown (which she previously wore to the Salute to Freedom gala in New York in 2021) as she walked the red carpet holding hands with Alliance of Moms founder Kelly Mckee Zajfen, though her husband Prince Harry, 40, — has been in the African Kingdom of Lesotho this week — was not present at the event.

Meghan also took photos with a family whose kids are patients at the hospital and was spotted crouching down to take photos with the children as she talked to them. She also took a moment to chat with their father.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Meghan attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala in L.A. on Oct. 5

Inside the rooftop event, Meghan was all smiles as she greeted and spoke to a group of nurses from the hospital, taking time to speak with them all, as well as taking selfies with them. The Duchess was later escorted out of the event by a side door by a staff member, though she chatted to anyone who stopped her on her way out.

The hospital gala was hosted by Joy Cryer and Lisa Joyner and honored television producer and writer Chuck Lorre, former boxing champion and Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife Bernadette and Aeg.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Meghan spoke to Ella Nelson at the gala and young patients at CHLA during the event

Other guests included Jamie Lee Curtis, Kaley Cuoco, Colin Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, Sky and Mark Hoppus, Al Yankovic and Demi Lovato, who performed at the event.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan at the 2024 CHLA Gala

Meghan’s surprise appearance at the event comes as her husband Prince Harry was seen visitingLesotho on Oct. 1 on a public engagement with his charity, Sentebale to discuss the HIV/AIDS crisis in southern Africa.



The Duchess, meanwhile, stayed at home in Montecito, Calif., as she continued to prepare for the launch of her upcoming Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, while looking after the couple’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty The Duchess of Sussex took photos with families at the biannual event

A close source previously told PEOPLE that Meghan and Harry, 40, are going through a shift in their ventures.



“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," a friend told PEOPLE.

Another royal insider said, "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

