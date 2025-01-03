What we know about Meghan Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan

Will Prince Harry, Archie and Lili appear in With Love, Meghan?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has a new show With Love, Meghan. (Netflix)

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, set against the gorgeous backdrop of California.

She said: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

With Love, Meghan is part of Prince Harry and Meghan's mega deal they signed with Netflix in 2020 under Archewell Productions.

The couple's first TV series with Netflix was the Harry & Meghan docuseries which invited people to have a glimpse into their lives since they had quit their royal duties in the UK to build their family home across the pond in America.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado in August last year. (Getty)

With Love, Meghan

Lifestyle show With Love, Meghan hits the streaming service on 15 January and it is made up of eight 33 minute episodes. It taps into her love of lifestyle as Meghan will showcase everything from beekeeping to cooking and gardening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Duchess of Sussex fell in love with Prince Harry, she had a now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig where she recorded her love of food and travel. The Netflix series now promises to blend "practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends".

Alice Waters and Meghan in With Love, Meghan. (Netflix)

In the trailer for With Love, Meghan, she said: "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.

"I'm going to share some little tips and tricks and how you incorporate these practices every day. This is about connecting with friends… We're not in the pursuit of perfection we're in the pursuit of joy."

Last year, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Of course, Meghan also previously hosted her podcast Archetypes which aimed to break down the barriers against women and featured celebrity guests including her BFF Serena Williams.

Who are Meghan's friends and guests in the Netflix show?

Meghan and Mindy Kaling on Netflix show With Love, Meghan. (Netflix)

The Duchess of Sussex has invited some of her old friends to star on the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan as well as making some new pals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abigail Spencer — who worked with the Duchess of Sussex on Suits, the show that propelled Meghan to fame — could be seen in the trailer for With Love, Meghan.

Actor Mindy Kaling also featured in the trailer saying: "This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life." Her kind words make Meghan burst out laughing.

While Netflix have yet to confirm all of the guests on the show, there have been some reports about who will make an appearance.

PEOPLE magazine have reported Meghan's other closest friends appearing in the show include: makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer Delfina Blaquier — who is married to Prince Harry's friend and polo star Nacho Figueras.

Tracy Robbins, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai and co-founder of Alliance of Moms Kelly McKee Zajfen, also are reported to be in the series.

Meghan and Roy Choi on Netflix's With Love, Meghan. (Netflix)

Bringing their food expertise to the show are Roy Choi, Alice Waters as well as other acclaimed chefs, Netflix revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix said of the show: "In With Love, Meghan, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new.

"Sharing some of her favourite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together.

"Whether it’s preparing take-home gifts for guests or adding a sprinkle of edible flowers to breakfast, it’s truly the thought that counts."

Will Prince Harry, Archie and Lili appear in With Love, Meghan?

Prince Harry makes cameo in With Love, Meghan. (Netflix screengrab)

Prince Harry made a sweet cameo in the Netflix trailer for With Love, Meghan. Outside by a pillar covered in flowers, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a sweet cuddle while toasting to the new lifestyle venture. The couple looked happier than ever with Meghan snuggling into her husband's shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not known how much Prince Harry will feature in the series.

While Archie and Lili did not appear in the trailer, it doesn't mean they won't be in the series. Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to their home for the docuseries about their life where the kids were seen in previously unseen pictures and home videos.

However, there have been some reports that Lili and Archie will not appear in With Love, Meghan.