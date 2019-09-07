Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Trip To Watch Serena Williams In U.S. Open

Meghan Markle made a surprise trip to New York City to support her longtime friend Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex traveled solo on a commercial flight from London on Friday, sans Prince Harry and baby Archie, according to People magazine.

The 37-year-old tennis superstar faces Bianca Andreescu, 19, in the U.S. Open final on Saturday. Williams, who is a global adviser to Verizon Media, HuffPost’s parent company, will attempt to acquire her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Photos from the match on Saturday show Meghan seated with Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; Williams’ mother, Oracene Price; and Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The group of supporters also included Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

Meghan Markle watches Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open. (Photo: JOHANNES EISELE via Getty Images) More

Venus Williams, coach Patrick Mouratoglou, husband Alexis Ohanian, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cheer for Serena Williams. (Photo: Emilee Chinn via Getty Images) More

duchess meghan, venus williams, and anna wintour, all sat in serena's player's box. legends, only. 👑✨ #usopen pic.twitter.com/phA9a6sGOy — dunder mifflin, this is diane (@dianelyssa) September 7, 2019

Williams and Meghan have publicly supported each other on numerous occasions over the years. The Duchess of Sussex notably made a surprise appearance to support Williams at Wimbledon in July.

The tennis champion, who attended the royal wedding last year with her husband, helped plan Meghan’s baby shower in New York City in February.

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Hannah Davis participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images) More