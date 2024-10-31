How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Halloween with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their kids to plenty of fun traditions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Cartagena, Colombia on Aug. 17, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been known to celebrate Halloween with their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their kids to Halloween traditions like costumes and trick-or-treating

Meghan and Harry have both spoken about their legendary night out on Halloween in 2016 before the world learned that they were dating

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the U.S., which means plenty of celebrating on Halloween!

Years before they became parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an epic night out on Halloween in 2016 before the world learned of their royal romance. Today, Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, seem to be continuing the tradition of commemorating Halloween by marking the holiday with their kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from the U.K. to her home state of California in 2020 and have been known to take their children trick-or-treating. While the spooky holiday of Halloween is celebrated in Great Britain, the United States takes it to the next level, with millions of kids estimated to go knocking on doors for candy annually.

Meghan has also previously spoken about what her kids have dressed up for Halloween as — along with the relatable revelation that one of her children wasn't too keen on their costume!

A photo of Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Archie from the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix.

While appearing on the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021, the Duchess of Sussex recapped what Archie and Lilibet were for Halloween a few weeks before.

"We were home, and we saw you guys, which was great," Meghan told host Ellen DeGeneres about how they saw each other on the holiday. "We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all! Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres interjected. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on. But Lili was a skunk."

"She was a little skunk!" Meghan said, likening it to "Flower from Bambi."

Around that time, the Sussexes and DeGeneres lived in the same Santa Barbara enclave of Montecito (though the comedian has since sold that home), posing the question of whether the family trick-or-treated there!

During Meghan's surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host also asked her guest about her Halloween night out with Prince Harry in Canada while they were dating. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex was based in Toronto for her work as an actress filming Suits.

"He came to see me in Toronto, and our friends, and his cousin, [Princess] Eugenie, and now her husband, Jack [Brooksbank], the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Meghan said about their revelry on Halloween 2016. The group went incognito at the apocalypse-themed party, where Meghan said they sported "very bizarre costuming" for "one final, fun night out."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017 in London; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a photo from the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan also fondly spoke about the legendary night out in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022, where they shared previously unseen photos of that Hwlloween eve. In the show, Harry said that palace communications secretary Jason Knauf told him that the news of his romance with Meghan was about to break, inspiring the couple to "pull the pin on the fun grenade" and enjoy one last carefree night.

A photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie from the docuseries "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix.

The Duke of Sussex also wrote about that Halloween in his memoir Spare, published in January 2023. Prince Harry said that the apocalypse party happened at Soho House in Toronto, the same franchise where he and his future wife had their first date several months before (they met at the London location for the first time). The royal recalled that he borrowed his friend Tom Hardy's Max Max costume, while Meghan's Halloween outfit — a camo tank with torn black shorts and fishnet stockings — left an impression on him.

"If that’s the Apocalypse, I thought, bring on the end of the world," Prince Harry wrote in Spare.

