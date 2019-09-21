Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Quietly Donate to Mozambique Swimming Pool in Archie’s Name

From ELLE

Sure, Archie may be a few months old, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon for him to start being philanthropic. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly donated £4,350 in Archie’s name to the building of a pool in Guinjata Bay, Mozambique, which sees an average of 12 drownings per year. The donation will help in teaching locals, especially children, how to swim.

Adam Knight, a swim coach, started the JustGiving.com fundraiser in an effort to help achieve his goal of teaching 200 children to swim and train swimming instructors.

“I said to my colleague, ‘That has to be Harry and Meghan,’” Knight told Harper’s Bazaar about the donation, which said was by “Archie HMW.” “We made some calls and were able to verify that it was from them, which is just incredible. Without that donation and support this would not be happening.”

Knight added that the staff was “blown away” by the gift, which was made last month.

Knight started working with the Love the Oceans nonprofit in 2018 with few resources to aid him in his mission.

“It was a little nerve-wracking going out [in the water] with just one other person, but I thought, “We’ve got a whole community of children that don’t know how to swim,” he said. “There’s a scuba diving resort with a swimming pool—let’s do something with this, let’s change things.”

In his second year of teaching, Knight has focused on safety and rescue work.

“For our second summer we were able to expand and focus on open water swimming, teaching rescue work, and CPR,” he added. “Every Saturday since we left, the group have continued with lessons.”





