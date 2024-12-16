Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared a New Photo of Lili and Archie in a Holiday Card

This afternoon, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their Archewell holiday card, where they gave the first look at their children in years. The couple included a shot of Lilibet, 3, and Archie, 5, running to hug them in the top center photo of their card.



Both Archie and Lili are very much redheads like their dad, with Lili’s long red curls standing out.

Courtesy of Archewell

Meghan and Harry haven’t released a close-up picture of Lili since her first birthday in June 2022. In December 2022, they shared a couple photos of both Archie and Lili in their Netflix documentary series. They have not shared any snaps of their kids since.

The Archewell holiday card also includes photos from Harry and Meghan’s trips over the year, including their visits to Colombia and Nigeria.

A source told Us Weekly in August that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have avoided sharing photos of their children to protect them. Even in the holiday card, the couple chose not to show Lili and Archie’s faces.

“I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t,” a family friend told Us Weekly, referencing the security risk Meghan and Harry face. In 2020, the couple stepped back from their senior royal family roles and lost their U.K. taxpayer-funded police protection as a result. Harry has been fighting in court so that they can pay for that protection when they visit the U.K.

“William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognizable,” the insider said, referring to Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his three children with Kate Middleton. “And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children. They know the world wants to see [them, but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”

