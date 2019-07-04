Meghan Markle Just Made a Surprise Appearance at Wimbledon to Watch Serena Williams

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans on July 4 when she attended Wimbledon.

Meghan Markle was spotted watching her close friend, Serena Williams, play on Day 4 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Meghan wore a chic hat to shade herself from the hot British weather.

Despite being on maternity leave, the Duchess of Sussex keeps surprising us. And following Kate Middleton's chic appearance at Wimbledon earlier this week, Meghan Markle decided to attend the legendary tennis tournament.

Meghan stepped out on the Fourth of July to support her best friend and tennis superstar, Serena Williams. Arriving at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Meghan looked chic in a pale fedora, a white striped jacket, a black top, and jeans.

The duchess seemed to be enjoying her trip to watch the tennis, as she laughed with two female companions:

Photo credit: Mike Egerton - PA Images - Getty Images

Photo credit: Mike Egerton - PA Images - Getty Images

Meghan wore her hair in her trademark messy bun:





Photo credit: GLYN KIRK - Getty Images

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie noted Meghan's appearance, and wrote on Twitter, "Duchess Meghan has joined Court 1 at @Wimbledon today to support @serenawilliams. She’s joined by close friends (and fellow @NorthwesternU alum) Lyndsay Roth (right) and Genevieve Hillis (left), who will also be at Saturday’s christening."





Duchess Meghan has joined Court 1 at @Wimbledon today to support @serenawilliams. She’s joined by close friends (and fellow @NorthwesternU alum) Lyndsay Roth (right) and Genevieve Hillis (left), who will also be at Saturday’s christening. pic.twitter.com/p46kc9HK0r - Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 4, 2019