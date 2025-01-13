Meghan Netflix show delayed over LA wildfires

The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show has been postponed until March due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the streaming giant has announced.

The lifestyle series, which was filmed in southern California, had been due to premiere on Wednesday.

Netflix said it had offered its "full support" to Meghan's request to delay the release.

Wildfires have raged through the California city since Tuesday, killing at least 24 people and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

In a statement, Netflix described the upcoming programme as a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of southern California", adding that it was moving the premier of With Love, Meghan over the "ongoing devastation" caused by the fires.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," the duchess said.

The programme filmed in the southern California town of Montecito - where Meghan and her husband Prince Harry live - will now air on 4 March, Netflix said.

The wildfires have not yet spread to the coastal enclave, which is located around 160km (99 miles) north-west of Los Angeles.

However its fire risk rating is considered high by the Montecito Fire Department.

With Love, Meghan includes eight 30-minute episodes featuring appearances from celebrities such as actress Mindy Kaling and former Suits star Abigail Spencer.

In the trailer released earlier this month, Meghan garnishes a cake with raspberries and harvests honey in California, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and two children.

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan were seen hugging residents in the devastated area of Pasadena in the wake of the worst wildfires LA has ever seen.