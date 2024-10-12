Meghan spotted without Harry for second time in a week amid speculation pair are living 'separate lives'

Meghan Markle has been spotted without Prince Harry for the second time in a week, fuelling speculation that they are living "separate lives".

The Duchess of Sussex visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, California, on October 2 - a visit that was only made public on Friday, coinciding with the International Day of the Girl.

The 42-year-old was there to promote a digital programme called Social Media U, launched as part of the Archewell Foundation's initiative to promote safe technology use.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at LA Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot (Getty Images)

Her visit came three days before she stepped out at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala on October 5 - another visit she made without her husband.

"They are doing things separately now,” an insider told the Sun .

“She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".

The tabloid said it had approached representatives for the couple, who said in a statement: “It is normal for couples to not do everything together.”

The #HalfTheStory campaign was launched on Friday in association with The Archewell Foundation, Pivotal Ventures, and the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation

“This new educational initiative will equip girls with the essential tools to thrive in the digital age while fostering healthier, more balanced relationships with technology,” a statement read.

“#HalfTheStory’s strength-based program will address key issues such as body image, friendships, healthy digital habits, and safety from sexual predators.

“Programming will emphasise online safety education, responsible social media engagement, and mental health support, equipping girls with the tools to navigate their environment confidently and resiliently.”

The Duchess visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to speak with the girls about their experience growing up in the digital age.

No quote was given with attribution to Meghan.

While he didn’t join his wife, Prince Harry has doubled down on the rhetoric by saying that smartphones are “stealing peoples’ childhoods” .

“In many cases, the smartphone has and is stealing young people's childhood,” the prince said in an interview at an event to mark last week’s Mental Health Day.

“This is one of the problems that I have. We’re both dads—these apps have been specifically designed to hook and keep children online for as long as possible, mindless scrolling.”