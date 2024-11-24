Meghan Trainor Announces She's Getting Cosmetic Surgery — and Details Why It Will Be 'Huge for My Confidence'

“I have wanted this my whole life,” the singer said of the procedure

Phillip Faraone/Getty Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is opening up about her cosmetic surgery plans.



“Here's another clickbait move I'm trying to make,” the singer, 30, teased in the Nov. 20 episode of her podcast, Workin’ on Upgrades. "I'm getting a boob job."

Explaining her decision to get a breast augmentation with her brother Ryan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, Meghan said, “Because my mommy boobies were full of milk and now they're empty and then full of milk and now they're empty."

“They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small,” the mom of two — who shares sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 1, with Sabara — further explained on the podcast. “I've lost some weight and I have sags on, just like saggy sacks as boobs.”



Meghan, who just wrapped her Timeless Tour last month, also said that the procedure will have a big impact on her on-stage outfits.

“What's really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up. I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit,” she shared, as Ryan chimed in: “Those can’t be comfortable.”

“No,” Meghan agreed. “And they squeeze my sides.”

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Meghan Trainor performs in September 2024

The “All About That Bass” singer also said that she has been saying “I can't wait till I can get a boob job” for years, to which her brother reacted, “Yeah, you've said this since you were like 16 years old, so this is not a new thing."

“I have wanted this my whole life. So I'm going to have boobies that don't look at the floor and it's going to be huge,” Meghan added, before clarifying that her breasts will be “tiny” but the procedure is “going to be huge for my confidence.”

“I'm just getting a lift,” she continued. “Maybe a little implant just so they're like, ‘We are boobs,’ ‘cause right now, they are not. But I love them, love my body, and I’ve been wanting this for years.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Meghan Trainor

Meghan's “boob job” reveal isn’t the first time she and her brother have gotten candid about cosmetic procedures on Workin’ on Upgrades.

Last summer, Ryan revealed that he got botox injections for the first time — but only after some encouragement and advice from his singer sister.

"It was a lot of jabs,” the co-host explained at the time. “I would have been like, ‘I don’t want that many jabs,’ and she would have been like, ‘Oh, okay,’ and probably done it anyway. But thank you very much Meghan, you just want me to be better and I’m very blessed to have you in my life.”

