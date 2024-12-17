Meghan Trainor reveals she would 'love to make another baby' in 2025

Meghan Trainor wants another baby.

The 30-year-old pop star already has Riley, three, as well as 17-month-old Barry with husband Daryl Sabara but revealed that while she is unsure whether she will release any new music in 2025, she is hopeful that another child will come along.

She told USA Today: "I'm gonna write more music. I'm not gonna release anything that I know of, but I probably will. Oh, God.

"But I would love to make another baby and write new babies, new music."

Meghan shot to fame with the release of her viral hit single 'All About That Bass' in 2014 and released her sixth studio album 'Timeless' in the summer of 2024.

The 'Too The Moon' hitmaker returned to the stage across the autumn as she promoted the album with what had been her first concert tour in eight years, but admitted that when she was pregnant with her second child, she feared her career was all over.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “When I got pregnant, I had that thought, ‘Is my career done now I am a mom?’ I thought that I couldn’t do both. But then I released Made You Look, and that song blew up.

“I had the best year of my career after my baby – because he inspired me to be the best version of me.

“Every morning I would walk in, just stare at him for about 45 minutes and think, ‘I’m going to get the healthiest I’ve ever been, be the most motivated, write the best songs I’ve ever written.

“‘I’m going to work my a*** off to show you that you can have it all, and you can live your dreams’.

“If you want something bad enough, work hard and get it done, because we’re doers. That’s what I say to my husband all the time.

We’ve had some tough times, but I always say that I’ve survived two pregnancies and two C-sections, so there’s nothing I can’t do.”