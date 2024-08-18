Meghan wears ‘big smile’ during visit to Colombian music school with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex wore a “big smile” as she and the Duke of Sussex visited a music school during their tour of Colombia.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by the sound of booming drums as they arrived at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena, the second largest city in the Caribbean coastal region, on the third day of their official tour of the country.

During the visit on Saturday, they participated in a drum lesson led by students alongside Colombia’s vice president Francia Marquez and her husband.

The couple applauded a performance by local drummers and listened to community members, including children, teenagers and parents, speak about the importance of preserving Cartagena’s culture – particularly its Afro-Colombian roots.

The school’s founder, Rafael Ramos, said in Spanish: “I love seeing Meghan’s big, big smile — I can tell she’s excited.”

Ms Marquez gave a speech about the importance of tradition and preserving Colombian heritage, saying towns such as Cartagena represent the heart of the South American country.

In particular, she said, the art of drumming symbolises freedom for black communities across the world.

Ms Marquez said part of her decision to invite the duke and duchess to Colombia was that she views them as a symbol of resistance and voices against injustice.

The duke and duchess arrive at San Basilio de Palenque (Ivan Valencia/AP)

She said: “The duke and duchess came to Colombia… this is Colombia.

“This is where the roots of our ancestors and our forefathers are from.

“A community like this cannot be displaced.”

Cartagena is the fifth largest city in Colombia and is being impacted by gentrification and a booming tourism industry.

The couple were given a small handcrafted wooden boat by a student, a tribute to the scenic coastal town and its beaches.

Prince Harry and Meghan visit San Basilio de Palenque, Colombia (Ivan Valencia/AP)

Harry and Meghan later joined the vice president for a tour of nearby San Basilio de Palenque, established as the first free African town in the Americas in 1619.

After speeches and performances from community leaders, the couple greeted their hosts in the indigenous language of Palenquero before finishing in Spanish. Meghan said she was “so honoured” to visit the town.

Harry described the visit as an “incredibly moving experience” before they explored the street market and watched a concert featuring local musicians.

Ms Marquez said the visit was crucial in combatting the negative global perception of the country.

“I wanted them to come here and discover the essence of who we are — our spirituality, our music, our culture and our ancestral heritage – that is still very much alive today,” she said.

“In the midst of adversity, this is what has helped us continue to be resilient.”