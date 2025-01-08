Meghann Fahy Shares Sweet Photo Kissing Boyfriend Leo Woodall on Beach Vacation

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall just enjoyed a sweet, romantic vacation!

Fahy, 34, posted a series of photos to her Instagram on a beach vacation with her former White Lotus costar on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The gallery included a photo of the actors' shadows on the sandy beaches as they kissed.

The post included several photos of her beach vacation, including swimsuit selfies, pics on a boat, and a serene sunset. Fahy also shared two videos of herself, one of her biking on the beach and another of her eating dinner across from the person filming the video.

“Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!” the Bold Type alum captioned her post.

Meghann Fahy/Instagram Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall in Fahy's Jan. 7, 2025 Instagram

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in February 2024, first sparked romance rumors in September 2022 when Woodall, 28, shared photos from their time on the set of The White Lotus in Sicily, Italy.

In one picture, the One Day actor took a picture of a Polaroid featuring the two of them. His post also included a snap of Woodall leaning over and putting his finger in Fahy’s mouth. In another photo, Fahy rested her head on his shoulder.

“That’s amore,” Woodall simply captioned the post.

"I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️," Fahy wrote in the comment section and he replied, "Love you right back ♥.”

Over a year after that Instagram post, Woodall and Fahy were spotted kissing while walking the streets of New York City.

Dave Benett/Getty Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy on July 2, 2023 in London, England.

In January 2024, they were spotted at the 2023 Emmy Awards afterparties, alongside their costars. The following month, Fahy seemingly confirmed their relationship in a subtle Instagram post.

In March, the actress praised Woodall's work in One Day. In November 2024, they were spotted in public once more while they enjoyed a date night in New York City.

During the casual night out, Fahy showed off her fall style in a caramel leather moto jacket and a cream sweater, while Woodall kept it casual in a black puffer jacket and matching sweats.



