Megyn Kelly Is Campaigning For Trump And People Have Thoughts

Megyn Kelly announced she will be campaigning with Donald Trump at a rally in Pittsburgh Monday night.

In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Fox News personality-turned-podcast-host said that while she “never expected” the invite to speak to the former president’s supporters, she plans to “explain to that crowd and beyond why I think it is absolutely essential he win this election.”

She added that she has “all sorts of reasons [for supporting Trump] that won’t come as any surprise to the people listening to this show.”

You can see the announcement below.

"I will proudly explain to that audience and beyond why I think it's absolutely essential that he win this election..."@MegynKelly breaks the news that she'll be speaking at Trump's rally tonight in Pittsburgh, PA. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/YZS4eV5MEs — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 4, 2024

The Hill notes that Kelly is the second former Fox News personality to join Trump on the current campaign trail. Tucker Carlson spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally late last month, delivering a speech that was, as a fellow HuffPost reporter put it, “a racist rant tinged by conspiracy theory.”

Kelly has had a complicated professional relationship with Trump since the first Republican presidential debate in 2015, when she questioned whether his temperament was suited for the presidency while pointing out to him, “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs’ and ‘disgusting animals.’”

Trump reacted by later calling Kelly a “bimbo” and claiming she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In July 2023, Kelly said that their beef was “water under the bridge,” but admitted to Eric Bolling in September 2023 that the former president is still mad about the question she asked him in 2015.

A week after she said that, Trump called her “pretty nasty” because he didn’t like her questions during a Sirius XM interview.

Considering all this weird history, it’s not surprising people had thoughts about Kelly’s appearance with Trump in Pittsburgh.

Even CNN’s Dana Bash called Kelly’s decision “an interesting turn of events.”

CNN's Dana Bash: "I'm being told that Megyn Kelly just announced that she's gonna be speaking at Donald Trump's last rally. Megyn Kelly of 'blood coming out of her whatever' fame. That's an interesting turn of events." pic.twitter.com/yVhCmWKbCa — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2024

Others chimed in on X.

I can’t wait for this one to backfire. 🤣 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 4, 2024

Are they going to introduce Megyn as the one who "had blood coming from her wherever"???

That's super appealing to women. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) November 4, 2024

And she is posing as garbage! Incredible debasement of herself for the sake of maintaining a conservative audience! https://t.co/8J9IXZzXdypic.twitter.com/WyIIc67EZS — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) November 4, 2024

Megyn Kelly is a morally and ideologically empty grifter. She used her time at Fox to springboard into morning show liberalism and had no problem with it until she got fired. As soon as she got canned, she flipped right back to the GOP and went full MAGA when she figured out it… — Det. Andy Sipowicz 👴🏻 (@Sipowicz1042) November 4, 2024

Megyn Kelly is a pathetic creature in the right wing media industrial complex. She was once one of the more respected journalists on Fox News, but she has gone hardcore MAGA. And this comes after the infamous way Trump insulted her. She's just chasing dollars and clout. pic.twitter.com/CTgWlvZxw4 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 4, 2024

She’s not going to change any women’s minds today. — Hey Jo 🤍 (@joe_jo4) November 4, 2024

Incredible to hear that Megyn Kelly is going from being embarrassed by Trump at the 2015 primary debate to now speaking at his PA rally one day before Election Day. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 4, 2024

Will she wear her garbage bag? — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) November 4, 2024

