Megyn Kelly Is Campaigning For Trump And People Have Thoughts

David Moye
·3 min read
Megyn Kelly announced she will be campaigning with Donald Trump at a rally in Pittsburgh Monday night.

In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, the Fox News personality-turned-podcast-host said that while she “never expected” the invite to speak to the former president’s supporters, she plans to “explain to that crowd and beyond why I think it is absolutely essential he win this election.”

She added that she has “all sorts of reasons [for supporting Trump] that won’t come as any surprise to the people listening to this show.”

You can see the announcement below.

The Hill notes that Kelly is the second former Fox News personality to join Trump on the current campaign trail. Tucker Carlson spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally late last month, delivering a speech that was, as a fellow HuffPost reporter put it, “a racist rant tinged by conspiracy theory.”

Kelly has had a complicated professional relationship with Trump since the first Republican presidential debate in 2015, when she questioned whether his temperament was suited for the presidency while pointing out to him, “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs’ and ‘disgusting animals.’”

Trump reacted by later calling Kelly a “bimbo” and claiming she had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

In July 2023, Kelly said that their beef was “water under the bridge,” but admitted to Eric Bolling in September 2023 that the former president is still mad about the question she asked him in 2015.

A week after she said that, Trump called her “pretty nasty” because he didn’t like her questions during a Sirius XM interview.

Considering all this weird history, it’s not surprising people had thoughts about Kelly’s appearance with Trump in Pittsburgh.

Even CNN’s Dana Bash called Kelly’s decision “an interesting turn of events.”

Others chimed in on X.

