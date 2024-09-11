Megyn Kelly Is Disgusted by Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘F You’

Megyn Kelly isn’t taking Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump lightly.

Swift’s endorsement came shortly after Tuesday night’s debate between Harris and the former president. Kelly was quick to call out the musician – as well as her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – for being “elite snobs.”

“I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a s–t who gets upset,” the “Megyn Kelly Show” host said. “This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants. But to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ … F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions, never to think of them again.”

Kelly continued, “This pair, Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, are the epitomes of elite snobs. They both have gazillions of dollars. She doesn’t care what happens to these kids, just like he doesn’t give a s–t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”

Swift posted to her Instagram Tuesday evening following the debate explaining her reasonings behind her Harris-Walz endorsement. She included a photo of herself and one of her cats and signed the caption “Childless Cat Lady.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote. “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Trump said the artist would “pay a price in the marketplace” for her endorsement. Kelly echoed that sentiment on her show.

“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while you had them,” she said.

