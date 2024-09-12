Megyn Kelly goes on epic tirade after Swift endorses Harris: ‘F you, Taylor’

Right-wing pundit Megyn Kelly lashed out at Taylor Swift after the pop superstar threw her support behind presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The 34-year-old global phenomenal officially endorsed the Democratic nominee after Tuesday night’s presidential debate in which Harris, by most accounts, bested Republican candidate Donald Trump.

According to Kelly — a former Fox News star who briefly worked for NBC — Swift’s choice to voice her opinion will cost her fans.

“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye,” Kelly, 53, sneered on her SiriusXM talk show. “Hope you enjoyed them while you had them.”

She then launched into a dramatic tirade, attacking Swift for praising vice presidential candidate Tim Walz as a proponent of LGBTQ rights, a cause the singer holds dear.

“I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a s–t who gets upset,” Kelly continued. “This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants but to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ … F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent.”

She also went after Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, calling the couple “elite snobs” who don’t really “care what happens to these kids, just like (Kelce) doesn’t give a s–t what happens to all the young men who take the Pfizer booster he’s been pushing on them.”

Kelce has been a spokesperson for Pfizer since last fall, promoting the pharmaceutical company’s COVID and flu vaccines.

Despite Kelly’s reaction, it’s unlikely Swift’s endorsement came as a surprise to many people including the former president, who earlier this year lamented that the “Bad Blood” singer “probably doesn’t like Trump.”

Swift was previously warned in her 2020 documentary “Miss Americana” that she could alienate fans by discussing politics. But later that year, she endorsed the winning Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Her reminder for fans to register to vote has also historically driven record surges in voter registration.

Swift shared that reminder again Tuesday night, adding, “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make” — but made it unequivocally clear what her choice would be come November.

The Instagram endorsement had received more than 9.6 million likes as of Wednesday night.

