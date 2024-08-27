Megyn Kelly Rages at Article Calling Doug Emhoff a Sex Symbol: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’

Megyn Kelly was absolutely appalled with an article calling Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff a “modern day sex symbol,” telling her audience this week: “The media is absolutely disgusting.”

Kelly spoke about the opinion piece by Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday. The article praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband as embodying the “modern female fantasy” who is “secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own.”

J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

“You know who Catherine Rampell is?” Kelly said on her show. “That name may ring a bell because she’s the one who wrote the piece ripping Kamala’s economic plan to shreds on the price gouging, saying, ‘This is ridiculous, when they’re accusing you of being a communist, maybe don’t propose communism as your economic plan,’ and she got killed by her readers on the left.”

“So a week later she writes this drivel, trying to rehabilitate herself with the left,” Kelly continued. She added that the article was about a man who “cheated on his first wife with the nanny whom he impregnated.”

“They either aborted the child or he abandoned the child,” Kelly said. “Either way, no bueno.”

Her claims appear to be based on allegations made in a Daily Mail article about Emhoff’s affair during his marriage to his first wife, Kerstin. Emhoff acknowledged he had an affair but didn’t elaborate on the details.

A separate CBS News report claimed Emhoff and his then-wife were separated at the time of the extramarital affair, adding that the woman wasn’t his family’s nanny but rather a teacher at his children’s school (though she didn’t teach either of Emhoff’s kids with his former wife, Ella and Cole). It also cited two sources close to the woman during her relationship with Emhoff in reporting that the woman’s pregnancy “ended in a miscarriage.”

On her show, Kelly read out passages from Rampell’s piece, which variously called Emhoff a “progressive sex symbol,” a “hunk,” a “dreamboat,” and a “high-achieving alpha” who “isn’t threatened if his wife is too.”

“The media is absolutely disgusting,” Kelly said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.