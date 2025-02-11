Megyn Kelly Says She Nearly Barged in on T-Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl

Megyn Kelly rubbed elbows with a lot of VIPs at the Super Bowl on Sunday, but her encounter with Taylor Swift was probably the most awkward.

In an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday, the right-wing pundit recalled her run-in with the singer, who attended the game to support her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelly said she walked out of her suite to head to the ladies’ room when she saw a woman who appeared to be standing in line.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, are you in line?’” she recounted asking the woman. “And she’s like, ‘No.’ Oh, okay. So I go to get past her, and she’s like, ‘Oh no, I think someone’s in there.’”

The rest of what the woman said was unclear to Kelly, so she said she proceeded to press down on the doorknob to the restroom.

“It started to open, and I heard like, ‘Oh no no!’ and then I realized Taylor Swift was clearly in there, and this was like a privacy guard for her,” Kelly said.

“So I think I almost walked in on Taylor Swift in the bathroom, and I’m really glad that did not happen. Really, really glad,” she added. “So then I realized it was just one of those one-stall bathrooms, and I found the actual women’s room, which is where I went. It was fine.”

Kelly earlier posted selfies with President Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Swift got booed by the audience when cameras panned to her on the jumbotron, which seemed to delight the MAGA base.